Miami’s engineering and design scene is buzzing right now—lots of infrastructure, transit, and clean‑energy work happening across the region. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to level up your role or your pay.

Employer: ON.energy

ON.energy Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (plus bonus; full benefits listed)

Lead power system modeling for grid‑safe data centers and advanced UPS/BESS tech. Ideal if you have 12+ years in EMT/dynamic modeling and want to own standards, validation, and grid‑performance strategy.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Space

– Space Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Work on NASA’s Orion spacecraft propulsion hardware—valves, thrusters, engines, and tubing systems. Great fit for early‑career mechanical engineers who want deep spaceflight experience plus strong benefits and flexible schedules.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Miami, FL (national BRT team)

(national BRT team) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $250,000

Senior‑level civil engineer (PE, 7–15 years) to design and manage BRT projects from concept through construction. You’ll support major transit agencies, travel as needed, and help win and deliver high‑profile corridor projects.

Employer: Woolpert

Location: Coral Gables, FL (Miami area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,200 – $147,800

Lead plumbing design for complex commercial, healthcare, mission‑critical, and industrial projects. Perfect for a 15+ year plumbing pro who’s strong in Revit/BIM, codes, QA/QC, and mentoring designers.

Employer: Ztek Consulting

Location: Miami, FL (onsite only)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on systems role focused on sizing, engineering analysis, FMEA, and concept development. Best for 7+ year engineers with MATLAB/Simulink and strong requirements/architecture experience.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Miami, FL (ports & maritime team)

(ports & maritime team) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $82,800 – $126,600

Design waterfront and upland port facilities—grading, drainage, utilities, and stormwater. Great for a 3–5 year civil engineer with EIT and solid Civil 3D/AutoCAD skills who wants marine/terminal experience.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (comprehensive cruise‑industry benefits)

Electrical lead for ship revitalizations, dry docks, and newbuild projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in maritime electrical systems and want to coordinate shipyard work, vendors, and onboard installations.

Employer: Volkert, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL (Southeast Region)

(Southeast Region) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design and rate highway bridges and retaining walls for FDOT projects. Best for a PE with 5–10 years of bridge design, FDOT experience, and comfort with OpenBridge/MicroStation/AutoCAD.

Employer: Metric Geo

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $150,000

Leadership‑track role for someone with 5+ years in structural/restoration work (South Florida background preferred). Great if you want to move into true management with a clear path and direct access to senior leadership.

Employer: R.J. Heisenbottle Architects, PA

Location: Coral Gables, FL (Greater Miami)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Commensurate with experience

Work on historic preservation, theaters, education, and commercial projects. Open to 3–8+ year designers who can produce construction‑ready documents in AutoCAD/Revit and know Florida Building Code.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a contractor)

(recruiting for a contractor) Location: Miami, FL (South Florida projects)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (bonuses, ESOP, per diem + housing)

Support heavy civil/wastewater construction—sewer mains, pump/lift stations, treatment plants. Good for 2+ year engineers who like field work, scheduling, RFIs, and coordinating with superintendents.

Employer: LF Avionics, Corp

Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $40,000 – $65,000

Hands‑on role repairing and overhauling aircraft electromechanical components at a Part 145 repair station. Great fit if you have electromechanical troubleshooting skills and want steady aviation work with growth potential.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send a quick application while they’re still fresh—Miami roles like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.