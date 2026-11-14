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🏗️ Miami Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
Miami’s engineering and design scene is buzzing right now—lots of infrastructure, transit, and clean‑energy work happening across the region. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to level up your role or your pay.
Principal Power Systems Engineer – R&D
- Employer: ON.energy
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (plus bonus; full benefits listed)
Lead power system modeling for grid‑safe data centers and advanced UPS/BESS tech. Ideal if you have 12+ years in EMT/dynamic modeling and want to own standards, validation, and grid‑performance strategy.
Mechanical Engineer – Orion Propulsion (E2)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin – Space
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
Work on NASA’s Orion spacecraft propulsion hardware—valves, thrusters, engines, and tubing systems. Great fit for early‑career mechanical engineers who want deep spaceflight experience plus strong benefits and flexible schedules.
Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Design Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Miami, FL (national BRT team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $250,000
Senior‑level civil engineer (PE, 7–15 years) to design and manage BRT projects from concept through construction. You’ll support major transit agencies, travel as needed, and help win and deliver high‑profile corridor projects.
Senior Plumbing Engineering Designer
- Employer: Woolpert
- Location: Coral Gables, FL (Miami area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,200 – $147,800
Lead plumbing design for complex commercial, healthcare, mission‑critical, and industrial projects. Perfect for a 15+ year plumbing pro who’s strong in Revit/BIM, codes, QA/QC, and mentoring designers.
System Design Engineer (Contract)
- Employer: Ztek Consulting
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite only)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on systems role focused on sizing, engineering analysis, FMEA, and concept development. Best for 7+ year engineers with MATLAB/Simulink and strong requirements/architecture experience.
Ports and Marine Civil Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Miami, FL (ports & maritime team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $82,800 – $126,600
Design waterfront and upland port facilities—grading, drainage, utilities, and stormwater. Great for a 3–5 year civil engineer with EIT and solid Civil 3D/AutoCAD skills who wants marine/terminal experience.
Lead, Maritime Technical (Electrical)
- Employer: Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (comprehensive cruise‑industry benefits)
Electrical lead for ship revitalizations, dry docks, and newbuild projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in maritime electrical systems and want to coordinate shipyard work, vendors, and onboard installations.
Structural Bridge Engineer
- Employer: Volkert, Inc.
- Location: Miami, FL (Southeast Region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and rate highway bridges and retaining walls for FDOT projects. Best for a PE with 5–10 years of bridge design, FDOT experience, and comfort with OpenBridge/MicroStation/AutoCAD.
Project Manager Team Lead – Structural & Restoration
- Employer: Metric Geo
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000
Leadership‑track role for someone with 5+ years in structural/restoration work (South Florida background preferred). Great if you want to move into true management with a clear path and direct access to senior leadership.
Architectural Designer (Levels I–III)
- Employer: R.J. Heisenbottle Architects, PA
- Location: Coral Gables, FL (Greater Miami)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Work on historic preservation, theaters, education, and commercial projects. Open to 3–8+ year designers who can produce construction‑ready documents in AutoCAD/Revit and know Florida Building Code.
Project Engineer – Wastewater & Sewer Systems
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a contractor)
- Location: Miami, FL (South Florida projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonuses, ESOP, per diem + housing)
Support heavy civil/wastewater construction—sewer mains, pump/lift stations, treatment plants. Good for 2+ year engineers who like field work, scheduling, RFIs, and coordinating with superintendents.
Electromechanical Technician – Aviation MRO
- Employer: LF Avionics, Corp
- Location: Miami, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000 – $65,000
Hands‑on role repairing and overhauling aircraft electromechanical components at a Part 145 repair station. Great fit if you have electromechanical troubleshooting skills and want steady aviation work with growth potential.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send a quick application while they’re still fresh—Miami roles like these don’t stay open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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