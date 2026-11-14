Miami’s office scene is busy right now—healthcare, finance, hospitality, and local agencies are all hiring for admin support. If you’re organized, people-friendly, and good with details, this week has some solid options.

Employer: University of Miami (UHealth – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with full benefits per posting)

Lead administrative operations for a major radiology department—overseeing office staff, scheduling optimization, imaging records, and compliance. Good fit if you have 5+ years admin experience, like building processes, and want university health system benefits (medical, dental, tuition remission, and more).

Employer: Ceïba (ultra-luxury real estate developer)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-touch support role for the President of a luxury real estate firm, mixing executive/personal assistance with admin support for construction projects. You’ll manage calendars, travel, documents, and basic contract/invoice follow-up—French and English fluency are mandatory.

Employer: Biltmore Hotel

Location: Coral Gables / Miami, FL

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support membership sales and daily admin for the Biltmore’s private club—handling member inquiries, renewals, events, billing support, and reports. Great if you like luxury hospitality, member-facing work, and a mix of office tasks and event coordination (Spanish preferred).

Employer: Not listed

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Classic front desk role: greeting visitors, answering phones and emails, booking meetings, and keeping the reception area organized. Good entry point if you want office experience, are comfortable with Word/Excel, and like being the friendly face of the company. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, HSA.

Employer: Villa Lyan

Location: Miami, FL (in-office)

Type: Other (onsite admin role)

Salary: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Busy agency office looking for a very strong multitasker with advanced computer skills (Word, Excel, email, digital platforms). Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, handle pressure well, and want a straightforward admin role with clear expectations.

Employer: Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers

Location: Miami, FL – Brickell Bay Drive

Type: Not specified (office-based)

Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year

Hybrid role in wealth management: manage client accounts (openings, transfers, orders), support relationship managers with KYC and proposals, and run day-to-day office operations and facilities. Best for someone with banking experience, strong IT skills, and interest in financial markets who wants a polished Brickell office environment.

Employer: Divine Health Miami

Location: Miami, FL (in-person)

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Salary: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Front desk + patient outreach role at an integrative, Christian medical practice. You’ll welcome patients, handle calls, scheduling, payments, follow-ups, and help manage inventory—bilingual English/Spanish is required. Includes complimentary care through the office (per practice policies) and room to grow as the clinic expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.