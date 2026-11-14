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💰 Miami Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple $75K+ Openings
Miami’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for tax pros, auditors, and analysts. If you’ve got accounting or markets experience, there are several solid roles worth a look.
Senior Consultant, Business Tax Advisory – Real Estate
Employer: FTI Consulting
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $78,500 – $163,000 base
Work on complex real estate tax matters for REITs, funds, and major developers. Great fit if you have 3+ years in tax, want client-facing work, and like fast-paced, high-visibility projects.
Relationship Manager – Brazilian Market (Series 7 & 66)
Employer: Ascendo Resources (Wealth Management Client)
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage an existing book of Brazilian HNW and international clients. Ideal if you’re fluent in Portuguese/English, licensed (Series 7 & 66), and enjoy deep client relationships and portfolio support.
Managed Services – Family Office / Addepar Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Miami, FL (Managed Services, some flexibility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $252,450 + annual bonus eligible
Lead accounting and reporting workstreams for family office clients using Addepar. Good for someone with 4+ years’ experience who likes managing teams, improving processes, and working with complex private wealth structures.
Tax Senior Manager – State & Local Tax
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $250,000 (national range)
Senior SALT role advising multi-state clients, leading controversy work, and supervising a team. Best for someone with 8+ years of SALT experience and a strong background in research, planning, and audit defense.
Tax Senior
Employer: CyberCoders (Public Accounting Firm Client)
Location: Coral Gables / Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $110,000 base + bonus
Prep and review complex returns, mentor staff, and work toward manager track in a firm that advertises 45–50 hour busy seasons. Great if you have 2–3+ years in public tax and are a CPA or close.
Staff Accountant
Employer: One Park Financial
Location: Coconut Grove (Miami), FL – On-site 5 days/week
Type: Full-time
Salary: Above-market compensation (exact amount not listed)
Hands-on role handling journal entries, month-end close, and reconciliations at a fintech focused on small-business funding. Good for 1–3 years’ experience and someone who wants growth in a fast-paced environment.
Derivatives Trader
Employer: T3 Global
Location: Remote – including Miami, FL
Type: Full-time, performance-based
Compensation: Performance-based (no base listed)
Trade options, futures, and swaps using T3’s capital, tech, and routing. Best for experienced traders (5+ years) who want prop-style trading with access to a professional platform and community.
Senior Internal Auditor
Employer: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend data analytics, forensics, and SOX work across a global cruise business. Great if you have 3+ years in audit/analytics and like using tools like SQL, Python, or Power BI to spot risk and improve controls.
Anaplan Senior Consultant (Specialist Lead)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Miami, FL (Enterprise Solutions – flexible US office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $88,600 – $163,100
Lead Deloitte’s internal Anaplan planning platform—designing models, UX, and enhancements for FP&A. Ideal for a Certified Anaplan Solution Architect with 5+ years in finance/IT and strong modeling skills.
Technical Accounting & Operations Specialist
Employer: Helvetia Schweiz
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time (flex option)
Salary: Not listed
Own reinsurance technical accounting, cash flows, and reconciliations for Latin America and the Caribbean. Good for someone with insurance/reinsurance accounting experience and strong SAP/Excel skills.
Commercial Associate – Global Commercial Bank (Middle Market)
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: Not listed
Entry-to-mid commercial banking track role supporting middle-market clients ($50M–$2B revenue). Strong fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, solid financial modeling skills, and want a path toward Relationship Manager.
Tax Manager – Global Employer Services (M&A)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Miami, FL (Hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,700 – $226,125
Lead executive comp and benefits tax work on M&A deals (280G, 409A, 162(m), etc.). Great for someone with 5+ years in executive comp/tax and an active CPA, JD, or other listed credential.
Full Charge Bookkeeper
Employer: CHIC PISTACHIO
Location: Miami, FL (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $5,500 – $7,000 per month
Handle full-cycle US bookkeeping in Chinese and English—GL, bank recs, inventory, and monthly financials. Good for someone with full-charge experience, an accounting degree, and legal US work status.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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