Miami’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for tax pros, auditors, and analysts. If you’ve got accounting or markets experience, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: FTI Consulting

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,500 – $163,000 base

Work on complex real estate tax matters for REITs, funds, and major developers. Great fit if you have 3+ years in tax, want client-facing work, and like fast-paced, high-visibility projects.

Employer: Ascendo Resources (Wealth Management Client)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage an existing book of Brazilian HNW and international clients. Ideal if you’re fluent in Portuguese/English, licensed (Series 7 & 66), and enjoy deep client relationships and portfolio support.

Employer: PwC

Location: Miami, FL (Managed Services, some flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $252,450 + annual bonus eligible

Lead accounting and reporting workstreams for family office clients using Addepar. Good for someone with 4+ years’ experience who likes managing teams, improving processes, and working with complex private wealth structures.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $250,000 (national range)

Senior SALT role advising multi-state clients, leading controversy work, and supervising a team. Best for someone with 8+ years of SALT experience and a strong background in research, planning, and audit defense.

Employer: CyberCoders (Public Accounting Firm Client)

Location: Coral Gables / Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $110,000 base + bonus

Prep and review complex returns, mentor staff, and work toward manager track in a firm that advertises 45–50 hour busy seasons. Great if you have 2–3+ years in public tax and are a CPA or close.

Employer: One Park Financial

Location: Coconut Grove (Miami), FL – On-site 5 days/week

Type: Full-time

Salary: Above-market compensation (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role handling journal entries, month-end close, and reconciliations at a fintech focused on small-business funding. Good for 1–3 years’ experience and someone who wants growth in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: T3 Global

Location: Remote – including Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, performance-based

Compensation: Performance-based (no base listed)

Trade options, futures, and swaps using T3’s capital, tech, and routing. Best for experienced traders (5+ years) who want prop-style trading with access to a professional platform and community.

Employer: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend data analytics, forensics, and SOX work across a global cruise business. Great if you have 3+ years in audit/analytics and like using tools like SQL, Python, or Power BI to spot risk and improve controls.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Miami, FL (Enterprise Solutions – flexible US office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600 – $163,100

Lead Deloitte’s internal Anaplan planning platform—designing models, UX, and enhancements for FP&A. Ideal for a Certified Anaplan Solution Architect with 5+ years in finance/IT and strong modeling skills.

Employer: Helvetia Schweiz

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (flex option)

Salary: Not listed

Own reinsurance technical accounting, cash flows, and reconciliations for Latin America and the Caribbean. Good for someone with insurance/reinsurance accounting experience and strong SAP/Excel skills.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid commercial banking track role supporting middle-market clients ($50M–$2B revenue). Strong fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, solid financial modeling skills, and want a path toward Relationship Manager.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Miami, FL (Hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $226,125

Lead executive comp and benefits tax work on M&A deals (280G, 409A, 162(m), etc.). Great for someone with 5+ years in executive comp/tax and an active CPA, JD, or other listed credential.

Employer: CHIC PISTACHIO

Location: Miami, FL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $5,500 – $7,000 per month

Handle full-cycle US bookkeeping in Chinese and English—GL, bank recs, inventory, and monthly financials. Good for someone with full-charge experience, an accounting degree, and legal US work status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.