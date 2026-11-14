📅 Miami City Commission meeting on November 19, 2026

A regular Miami City Commission meeting is set for Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133.

You can watch live on the City’s website www.miami.gov/tv, Facebook, X, YouTube, Comcast Channel 77, or AT&T Channel 99 (for residents in the City of Miami).

You may share public comments on agenda items:

Online using the City’s public comment form (details at https://www.miami.gov/meetinginstructions ). Comments are accepted until the Chairperson closes public comment during the meeting.

using the City’s public comment form (details at ). Comments are accepted until the Chairperson closes public comment during the meeting. In person at City Hall starting around 9:00 a.m.

The meeting agenda will be posted at http://miamifl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

If you need ADA accommodations, contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 or via 711 (Florida Relay Service) at least 3 business days before the meeting.