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📅 Miami City Commission meeting set for Nov. 19, 2026
📅 Miami City Commission meeting on November 19, 2026
A regular Miami City Commission meeting is set for Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133.
You can watch live on the City’s website www.miami.gov/tv, Facebook, X, YouTube, Comcast Channel 77, or AT&T Channel 99 (for residents in the City of Miami).
You may share public comments on agenda items:
- Online using the City’s public comment form (details at https://www.miami.gov/meetinginstructions). Comments are accepted until the Chairperson closes public comment during the meeting.
- In person at City Hall starting around 9:00 a.m.
The meeting agenda will be posted at http://miamifl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
If you need ADA accommodations, contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 or via 711 (Florida Relay Service) at least 3 business days before the meeting.
More Info: Notice of City Commission Meeting - November 19, 2...
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