Three wonderful dogs in Miami, FL are hoping to find their forever families. All are with the same rescue, making it easy to meet them if you fall in love with more than one.

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black markings

White with black markings Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Animal Lovers Rescue

Contact: (786) 400-0253

Zoku is a tiny Beagle mix puppy with big puppy eyes, floppy ears, and cute black-and-white spots on her paws. She’s looking for a home full of cuddles, playtime, and love where she can grow up safe and happy.

👉 Meet Zoku and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black coat

White with black coat Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Animal Lovers Rescue

Contact: (786) 400-0253

Bento is another adorable Beagle mix girl with soft floppy ears and a striking black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a family who will spoil her with love, cuddles, and fun adventures.

👉 Meet Bento and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Coonhound mix

Coonhound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Animal Lovers Rescue

Contact: (786) 400-0253

Kota is a handsome young Coonhound mix with a rich black-and-tan coat, floppy ears, and warm brown eyes. He’s looking for a family who can give him love, attention, and plenty of adventures.

👉 Meet Kota and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Miami, FL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these sweet pups. Call Animal Lovers Rescue at (786) 400-0253 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.