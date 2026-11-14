Miami neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home furniture to small appliances. Here’s a quick look at what’s up for grabs.

Item: Free oversized upholstered chair

Condition: Great condition, just needs a cleaning

Type: Furniture

Location: Center Grove / Coconut Grove (storage unit pickup), Miami, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A lovely oversized upholstered chair that just needs to be cleaned. The poster says it’s in great condition otherwise. Pickup is at a storage unit in Coconut Grove, so be ready to load it into a car or SUV.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin mattress

Condition: Like new, used for guests only, always with mattress protector, no stains

Type: Furniture / bedding

Location: Granada North, Coral Gables, FL

Pickup: Porch pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

This twin mattress was used in a day bed for guests and always had a mattress protector on it. The poster notes no stains and offers porch pickup, which makes for an easy grab if you need a clean guest bed or a mattress for a child’s room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Microwave and sofa bed

Type: Appliances & furniture

Location: Kings Meadows–Kendall, Miami, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Microwave: Comes with turntable plate , clean interior , and is working perfectly .

Comes with , , and is . Sofa bed: Shows normal use, but the poster says you can change the covers without a problem. The bed inside is in good condition.

Great combo if you’re setting up a small apartment or guest space and need both seating and a basic kitchen appliance.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Business cards made for your business

Location: Kendale Miller Lakes, Miami, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

The post says “Tarjetas” and offers to make cards for your business. If you’re a small business owner or starting a side hustle, this could be a helpful local service. Check the listing for details on design, pricing, and how to contact the person.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Service: Mobile lice removal

Location: The Flowers, Miami, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a mobile lice removal service that comes to your home. The poster says if your kids get lice, don’t panic, they are a call away, offer safe and effective lice removal, and have very good pricing. Check the listing for contact info, exact rates, and service area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and local deals in Miami tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.