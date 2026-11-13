Miami is busy and growing, which means lots of movement, deliveries, and people needing rides. If you like being on the road, these local driving jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Powur PBC

Powur PBC Location: Miami, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)

(about 45 hours/week) Pay: $18–$21 per hour

Drive clients in luxury vehicles and shuttles, focus on safe, smooth rides, and offer friendly, hospitality-style service. Great if you have a clean record, know Miami roads, and like a mix of professional driving and customer service, plus paid time off.

Employer: Island Kitchen In-Flight Catering

Location: Miami, FL 33150 (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (part-time style shifts, 4–5 days/week)

Other (part-time style shifts, 4–5 days/week) Pay: From $17.50 per hour

Deliver catering orders to private jets and FBOs with company truck provided, early-morning and daytime shifts, and a flexible schedule. Good fit if you have no points on your license, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind weekends and holidays.

Employer: Coastal Solar (for Arzu Transport & Logistics)

Coastal Solar (for Arzu Transport & Logistics) Location: Miami, FL 33131 & 33140 (routes also in Fort Lauderdale & West Palm Beach)

(routes also in Fort Lauderdale & West Palm Beach) Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $250–$500 per day (per completed route; double routes possible)

Run package delivery routes with your own high-roof cargo van (Sprinter, Transit, or ProMaster) and get weekly direct deposit. Best for experienced delivery drivers who want contractor freedom, can meet commercial insurance requirements, and are open to day or night routes, Monday–Saturday.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.