Miami’s science and research scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and federal work. Here are a few strong roles if you’ve got an analytical or clinical research background.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cardiovascular clinical trials across Baptist Health’s hospitals and clinics. You’ll oversee research operations, budgets, and compliance (FDA, HIPAA), manage coordinators, and work closely with physicians and PIs. Requires a Master’s (10+ years clinical research ops, 5+ in leadership); advanced degree and research certifications preferred.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Location: Miami AOR (Area of Responsibility)

Type: Contract (contingent on federal award)

Estimated Salary Range: $110,000 – $185,000 annually

Support ICE/ERO ONE with all-source intelligence research and analysis. You’ll produce finished intel products, brief stakeholders, and support national security missions. Needs Bachelor’s (or extra experience), 8+ years intel/analytical work, 3+ years finished intel, 2+ years briefings, and active TS/SCI.

Employer: University of Miami – Neuromuscular Division, Neurology

Location: Miami, FL, US

Type: Full-time (Staff)

Salary: Not listed

Join a clinical and translational research team focused on ALS and related neurodegenerative diseases. Role centers on data management and analysis: SAS programming, real-time data QC, building analysis datasets, and managing in-house databases. Requires a Master’s in Biostatistics/Epidemiology/Public Health/Statistics/Data Science (or similar) plus SAS Advanced Certification.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—Miami’s top research roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.