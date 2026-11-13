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Miami Metropolitan Area
El Niño to Bring Warmer Winter Nights, Cooler Days
7 days ago
A strong or very strong El Niño this winter is expected to bring more cloud cover across South Florida, which may lead to slightly cooler than normal daytime temperatures and slightly warmer than normal overnight temperatures. More information: https://t.co/80MFvrq9Q8
This content is adapted from materials provided by nwsmiami
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