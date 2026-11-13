Miami’s making things, not just partying. If you like working with your hands and seeing real products come to life, these local shops are hiring now.

Employer: GA Telesis

GA Telesis Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on aircraft pneumatic and electric components for a global aviation company. Great fit if you have 1–2+ years of aircraft pneumatics experience and want steady, technical work in a regulated, safety-focused environment. U.S. citizens or permanent residents only.

Employer: Square One Armoring Services

Square One Armoring Services Location: Miami (Kendall), FL

Miami (Kendall), FL Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Join a 35-year-old vehicle armoring company doing upholstery on autos, boats, or airplanes. Monday–Thursday, 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with overtime possible, plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more. Must have 2+ years upholstery experience and your own tools (or be ready to buy them).

Employer: ITALdoors LLC

Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on role helping with interior door production, cutting, drilling, assembly, and warehouse work. Good for someone who’s organized, can use tools, read measurements, and handle up to 50 lbs. Russian language is required; English is not needed. CNC and forklift experience are a plus.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.