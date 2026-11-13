Miami’s creative scene is busy right now—brands here want people who live online, love design, and can move fast. If you’re into social, textiles, or sports content, these are worth a look.

Employer: 1000heads

1000heads Location: Miami, FL (hybrid, 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $90,000

Work on social-first campaigns for big brands, writing daily copy and monthly content across TikTok, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and more. Great fit if you have 2–5 years agency experience, a strong social portfolio (TikTok is a plus), and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and generous time off.

Employer: Perry Ellis International, Inc.

Perry Ellis International, Inc. Location: Miami, FL

Type: Not listed (appears to be on-site/office-based)

Not listed (appears to be on-site/office-based) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role for someone with a Bachelor’s in Textile/Fashion Design or similar and strong Adobe skills. You’ll create fabric CADs, manage digital color palettes, review lab dips, and help keep both digital and physical color libraries organized, with perks like health benefits, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and clothing discounts.

Employer: SoccerPath (Empire Soccer Inc)

SoccerPath (Empire Soccer Inc) Location: Miami, FL (mostly remote, some local events in Miami-Dade & Broward)

Type: Part-time contract (1099) , Dec 1, 2026 – Jan 31, 2027 (option to extend)

, (option to extend) Pay: $1,500/month flat fee (travel and gas included)

Run Instagram and TikTok for a growing youth soccer platform, posting 2–3 times a week, editing short-form video, and covering a few local tournaments. Ideal if you’re based in Miami-Dade/Broward, have your own transport, a short-form video portfolio, and can work bilingually in English/Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Miami’s creative world moves fast, and getting your work in front of hiring teams now can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.