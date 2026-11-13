Miami’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who love recruiting and change management. If you’re good with people, data, and fast-moving teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Directive

Directive Location: Miami, FL (Remote US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help Directive, a leading B2B marketing agency, hire top digital marketing talent (SEO, Paid Media, Demand Gen, Programmatic). Full-cycle recruiting, global sourcing, and a remote-first setup with strong medical, mental health, PTO, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Directive

Directive Location: Miami, FL (Remote US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A step up for seasoned talent pros with 5+ years experience and deep marketing recruiting chops. You’ll own 7–10 reqs at a time, drive strategy with hiring managers, and enjoy the same remote, people-first benefits as the Recruiter role.

Employer: Chainlink Labs

Location: Miami, FL (Remote-first)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Director+ and executive searches across technical and business teams at a major Web3/onchain finance player. High-impact, global role where you own searches end-to-end and help build out executive recruiting practices in a distributed, ET-overlap environment.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Miami, FL (Travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO-based range): $116,200 – $229,100 + potential annual incentive

Join Deloitte’s Organization, Workforce & Change team to help clients turn strategy into real workforce and change solutions. Mix of org design, communications, training, and data analysis—great fit if you have 4+ years in human capital or change consulting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles you can explore. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.