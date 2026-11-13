Miami’s finance scene is buzzing right now—everything from entry-level AP to high-end tax and tech finance leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Coral Gables/Miami, FL (public accounting firm)

(public accounting firm) Salary: $75K–$110K base + bonus

Type: Full-time

You’ll review complex individual, corporate, partnership, and trust returns, lead tax research, and mentor associates. Great fit if you’re a CPA (or close), want partner exposure, and like the idea of reduced busy-season hours (45–50/week) plus strong benefits.

Employer: Aston Carter

Aston Carter Location: Miami, FL (Wynwood/multi-location)

Salary: $120,000/year

Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite

Own the month-end close and reporting for ~12 entities across the U.S. and Italy, plus joint ventures and audits. Ideal if you’re strong in US GAAP, consolidations, and internal controls and want broad ownership instead of a narrow niche.

Employer: Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs)

Location: Miami, FL (onsite, 5 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll be the finance point person for LAC franchisees, handling billing, collections, KPIs, and new market setups. Great if you’re 2–4 years into your finance career, fluent in English and Spanish, and like working with big global brands.

Employer: Talent Mappers (for a premier wealth management firm)

Talent Mappers (for a premier wealth management firm) Location: Brickell, Miami, FL (hybrid – 4 days onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a small AP team for a regulated financial services firm, owning full-cycle AP, controls, 1099s, and AP close across multiple entities. Best for someone with 5+ years AP (2+ in management) and experience in wealth/asset management or similar.

Employer: Leeds Professional Resources

Leeds Professional Resources Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support corporate income tax, international, and indirect taxes without the traditional public-accounting busy season. Great for someone with 2–3 years tax experience (Big 4 or corporate) who wants broader exposure and better balance.

Employer: Resfin Partners

Resfin Partners Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own daily cash, loan funding, and treasury operations across multiple lending platforms after a 3–6 month training in Capital Markets. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years in treasury/cash management/banking ops and want to help build a treasury function from scratch.

Employer: Bending Spoons

Location: Miami, FL; Atlanta; New York; or fully remote (US)

Salary: Typically $204,281/year ; high-potential candidates $257,642–$522,120

Typically ; high-potential candidates Type: Full-time, permanent

Lead and optimize U.S. tax compliance (income, franchise, sales/use, etc.) for a fast-growing tech company. Requires a CPA or EA, strong drive, and comfort with a demanding, high-growth environment and deep use of AI tools.

Employer: PwC

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead Oracle Cloud ERP/EPM finance transformations for major clients, managing large projects and teams. Ideal if you have 6+ years with Oracle Financials, strong consulting chops, and want to work with RPA, ML, and analytics.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL (onsite, some travel)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Focus on system implementation reviews, SOX/ICFR, and shipboard/shore audits for a global cruise leader. Great for someone with 4+ years, Big 4/system implementation experience, and interest in tech-heavy audit work.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Senior finance leader over a $0.5B+ tech and capital portfolio (digital, data, AI, cyber, platforms). You’ll lead a 20+ person team, drive tech investment strategy, and partner closely with C-level tech leaders. Best for 15+ years finance leadership with deep tech/portfolio experience.

Employer: Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX)

Location: Miami, FL (hybrid possible)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High-impact role where you own models, pricing, fleet and route analysis, and advise leadership on profitability. Great for 3+ years in FP&A/operations finance, strong Excel, and anyone curious about airline economics.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, director level

Lead SALT research, compliance, controversy, and business development, while managing a team and key client relationships. Best for someone with 9+ years SALT, prior leadership, and a desire to grow a practice.

Employer: Miami Jewish Health

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on AP role: process invoices, handle vendor calls, run payments (checks/ACH), and maintain records. Good fit if you have 4+ years AP experience, know NetSuite/ESKER or similar, and want stable work in healthcare.

Employer: Ascendo Resources (for a wealth firm)

Ascendo Resources (for a wealth firm) Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Manage an existing book of high-net-worth Brazilian clients, deepen relationships, and grow AUM. You’ll need Portuguese + English, strong investment knowledge, and prior HNW advisory/relationship experience.

Employer: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support federal, state, international, and indirect tax, plus ASC 740 provisions, for a global cruise group. Great for someone with 1–2+ years in public or corporate tax (Big 4 preferred) who likes tech-enabled, process-improvement work.

Employer: JLL

Location: Miami, FL (onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Analyst role on JLL’s office investment sales team, doing financial modeling, underwriting, OM prep, and deal support. Ideal for 1–3 years in financial analysis (mortgage banking/CRE a plus) and strong Excel.

Employer: Yamaha Motor Distribution Latin America Inc.

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $24–$26/hour

Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level role supporting month-end close, journal entries, AR/AP, bank recs, and cash flow. Bilingual English/Spanish and solid Excel are key; they’re open to training if you bring drive and attention to detail.

Employer: JLL

Location: Miami, FL (onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Very similar to the office analyst role, but focused on retail properties—you’ll underwrite deals, build models, and support retail investment sales. Great for 1–3 years in finance/CRE, strong modeling skills, and interest in retail real estate.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Miami roles, especially hybrid and high-comp ones, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.