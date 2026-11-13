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Miami
💰 Miami Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $24/hr to $500K+
3 days ago
Miami’s finance scene is buzzing right now—everything from entry-level AP to high-end tax and tech finance leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Tax Senior – Public Accounting (Coral Gables/Miami)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Coral Gables/Miami, FL (public accounting firm)
- Salary: $75K–$110K base + bonus
- Type: Full-time
You’ll review complex individual, corporate, partnership, and trust returns, lead tax research, and mentor associates. Great fit if you’re a CPA (or close), want partner exposure, and like the idea of reduced busy-season hours (45–50/week) plus strong benefits.
Controller – Multi-Entity, Onsite
- Employer: Aston Carter
- Location: Miami, FL (Wynwood/multi-location)
- Salary: $120,000/year
- Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite
Own the month-end close and reporting for ~12 entities across the U.S. and Italy, plus joint ventures and audits. Ideal if you’re strong in US GAAP, consolidations, and internal controls and want broad ownership instead of a narrow niche.
Franchise Financial Operations Specialist, LAC
- Employer: Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs)
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
You’ll be the finance point person for LAC franchisees, handling billing, collections, KPIs, and new market setups. Great if you’re 2–4 years into your finance career, fluent in English and Spanish, and like working with big global brands.
Accounts Payable Manager – Wealth Management
- Employer: Talent Mappers (for a premier wealth management firm)
- Location: Brickell, Miami, FL (hybrid – 4 days onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a small AP team for a regulated financial services firm, owning full-cycle AP, controls, 1099s, and AP close across multiple entities. Best for someone with 5+ years AP (2+ in management) and experience in wealth/asset management or similar.
Tax Analyst – No Busy Season Grind
- Employer: Leeds Professional Resources
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support corporate income tax, international, and indirect taxes without the traditional public-accounting busy season. Great for someone with 2–3 years tax experience (Big 4 or corporate) who wants broader exposure and better balance.
Treasury & Funding Analyst – Real Estate Finance
- Employer: Resfin Partners
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own daily cash, loan funding, and treasury operations across multiple lending platforms after a 3–6 month training in Capital Markets. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years in treasury/cash management/banking ops and want to help build a treasury function from scratch.
Junior Tax Manager, US – High-Comp Tech Role
- Employer: Bending Spoons
- Location: Miami, FL; Atlanta; New York; or fully remote (US)
- Salary: Typically $204,281/year; high-potential candidates $257,642–$522,120
- Type: Full-time, permanent
Lead and optimize U.S. tax compliance (income, franchise, sales/use, etc.) for a fast-growing tech company. Requires a CPA or EA, strong drive, and comfort with a demanding, high-growth environment and deep use of AI tools.
Oracle Cloud Finance Consultant – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: $124,000–$280,000/year + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead Oracle Cloud ERP/EPM finance transformations for major clients, managing large projects and teams. Ideal if you have 6+ years with Oracle Financials, strong consulting chops, and want to work with RPA, ML, and analytics.
Senior Auditor – Systems & SOX Focus
- Employer: Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite, some travel)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Focus on system implementation reviews, SOX/ICFR, and shipboard/shore audits for a global cruise leader. Great for someone with 4+ years, Big 4/system implementation experience, and interest in tech-heavy audit work.
AVP, Technology Finance
- Employer: Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Senior finance leader over a $0.5B+ tech and capital portfolio (digital, data, AI, cyber, platforms). You’ll lead a 20+ person team, drive tech investment strategy, and partner closely with C-level tech leaders. Best for 15+ years finance leadership with deep tech/portfolio experience.
Senior Financial Analyst – Airline
- Employer: Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX)
- Location: Miami, FL (hybrid possible)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
High-impact role where you own models, pricing, fleet and route analysis, and advise leadership on profitability. Great for 3+ years in FP&A/operations finance, strong Excel, and anyone curious about airline economics.
Tax Director, State & Local Tax
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, director level
Lead SALT research, compliance, controversy, and business development, while managing a team and key client relationships. Best for someone with 9+ years SALT, prior leadership, and a desire to grow a practice.
Accounts Payable Clerk
- Employer: Miami Jewish Health
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on AP role: process invoices, handle vendor calls, run payments (checks/ACH), and maintain records. Good fit if you have 4+ years AP experience, know NetSuite/ESKER or similar, and want stable work in healthcare.
Financial Advisor – Brazil Market (Portuguese Speaking)
- Employer: Ascendo Resources (for a wealth firm)
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Manage an existing book of high-net-worth Brazilian clients, deepen relationships, and grow AUM. You’ll need Portuguese + English, strong investment knowledge, and prior HNW advisory/relationship experience.
Tax Analyst – Cruise Industry
- Employer: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support federal, state, international, and indirect tax, plus ASC 740 provisions, for a global cruise group. Great for someone with 1–2+ years in public or corporate tax (Big 4 preferred) who likes tech-enabled, process-improvement work.
Office Analyst – Investment Sales, Capital Markets
- Employer: JLL
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Analyst role on JLL’s office investment sales team, doing financial modeling, underwriting, OM prep, and deal support. Ideal for 1–3 years in financial analysis (mortgage banking/CRE a plus) and strong Excel.
General Accounting Coordinator
- Employer: Yamaha Motor Distribution Latin America Inc.
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: $24–$26/hour
- Type: Full-time
Entry-to-mid level role supporting month-end close, journal entries, AR/AP, bank recs, and cash flow. Bilingual English/Spanish and solid Excel are key; they’re open to training if you bring drive and attention to detail.
Retail Analyst – Investment Sales, Capital Markets
- Employer: JLL
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Very similar to the office analyst role, but focused on retail properties—you’ll underwrite deals, build models, and support retail investment sales. Great for 1–3 years in finance/CRE, strong modeling skills, and interest in retail real estate.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Miami roles, especially hybrid and high-comp ones, tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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