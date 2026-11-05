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Miami Metropolitan Area

El Niño to bring wetter, stormier dry season

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrpHX_1Gp6MHB300

A strong El Niño is causing the jet stream to dip farther south, bringing more storm systems and moisture over South Florida and raising the risk of severe weather and heavier rain through this Fall and Winter. Residents should be prepared for a wetter and more active weather pattern than usual for the Dry Season in the coming months. More information: https://t.co/HjSsebmu9c

This content is adapted from materials provided by CBS Miami

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