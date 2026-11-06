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🚧 Miami Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings
Miami’s building scene is busy, and hands-on pros are in demand. Here are several solid trades jobs hiring now around Miami, FL.
Painter
- Employer: Unicom Group
- Location: Miami, FL (in person)
- Type: Other
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
Prep and paint residential, commercial, and industrial surfaces using brush, roller, and spray. Good fit if you know drywall, stucco, caulking, and can follow safety rules on active construction sites.
Field Foreman
- Employer: US Shingle
- Location: Miami, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.98 – $27.59 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, health insurance, referral program, company truck or vehicle allowance + fuel card
Lead residential roofing crews, manage daily site operations, and keep homeowners updated. Great for someone with construction management experience, strong people skills, and clean driving history.
Welder/Fabricator
- Employer: LEKTRIK ART, LLC
- Location: Miami, FL (in person)
- Type: Other, full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Use MIG, TIG, and arc welding to build custom metal lamp components for themed lighting projects. Good match if you can read blueprints, work with different metals, and like detailed fabrication work.
Electrician
- Employer: LEKTRIK ART, LLC
- Location: Miami, FL (in person)
- Type: Other, full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
Install and maintain lighting systems and lamp equipment for large themed displays. Ideal if you know wiring, panels, troubleshooting, and can work to NEC and local codes in a fast-paced shop.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person with solid skills and work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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