🚧 Miami Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings

Miami’s building scene is busy, and hands-on pros are in demand. Here are several solid trades jobs hiring now around Miami, FL.

Employer: Unicom Group

Unicom Group Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Miami, FL (in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Prep and paint residential, commercial, and industrial surfaces using brush, roller, and spray. Good fit if you know drywall, stucco, caulking, and can follow safety rules on active construction sites.

Employer: US Shingle

US Shingle Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Miami, FL (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.98 – $27.59 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, health insurance, referral program, company truck or vehicle allowance + fuel card

Lead residential roofing crews, manage daily site operations, and keep homeowners updated. Great for someone with construction management experience, strong people skills, and clean driving history.

Employer: LEKTRIK ART, LLC

Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Miami, FL (in person) Type: Other, full-time (40 hrs/week)

Other, Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Use MIG, TIG, and arc welding to build custom metal lamp components for themed lighting projects. Good match if you can read blueprints, work with different metals, and like detailed fabrication work.

Employer: LEKTRIK ART, LLC

Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Miami, FL (in person) Type: Other, full-time (40 hrs/week)

Other, Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Install and maintain lighting systems and lamp equipment for large themed displays. Ideal if you know wiring, panels, troubleshooting, and can work to NEC and local codes in a fast-paced shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person with solid skills and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.