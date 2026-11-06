🧑‍💼 Miami HR Jobs With Multiple Openings, Up to $200K+

Miami’s HR scene is busy right now, from entry-level recruiting to senior HR leadership. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Mara Talent

Mara Talent Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$60,000 base, $85,000–$100,000+ OTE

No experience needed and H-1B candidates are welcome. High-earning potential with uncapped commission, fast promotion paths, and lots of social perks like trips, dinners, and early Fridays.

Employer: K&L Gates

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000–$182,500/year

Lead end-to-end recruiting for lateral associates across a major global law firm. This is a senior recruiting role with national impact, strong benefits, and the chance to own complex searches and strategy.

Employer: ADP

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as a trusted HR advisor to ADP’s largest clients, solving complex HR issues and guiding them on best practices. Great fit if you have 5–8+ years in HR/consulting and want growth, training, and a big-company platform.

Employer: ttg Talent Solutions (for an aviation parts company)

(for an aviation parts company) Location: Miami, FL – fully on-site

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$200,000 + 20% annual bonus

Lead a six-person HR team for a growing aviation parts company with international reach. Mix of strategy and hands-on work across recruiting, comp/benefits, compliance, and leadership development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Miami’s HR market is moving fast, and getting in the pipeline now can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.