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🚚 Miami Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings
Miami’s logistics scene is busy right now, from government contracts to luxury goods and remote packing roles. Here are several solid options if you like keeping things moving and organized.
Contracts Manager
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time, Contract (Mid-level)
Salary: $56,000 – $72,000 a year
Oversee federal contracts from start to finish, making sure everything stays compliant and on time. Great fit if you have 3+ years of federal contracting experience, a Bachelor’s degree, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).
Union Glashutte – Sales & Operations Manager
Employer: Swatch Group
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support sales, inventory, supply chain, and forecasting for a global luxury watch brand. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in sales/supply chain operations, strong Excel and ERP (SAP preferred) skills, and like a fast-paced, onsite environment with solid benefits and some travel.
Procurement Project Manager
Employer: Korn Ferry (for a real estate/investment firm)
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the RFP and procurement process for a major property and investment portfolio. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree, 5+ years managing RFPs, and experience with construction/building services costs who enjoys vendor negotiations and contract work.
Receiving
Employer: KW Property Management
Location: Miami, FL (onsite)
Type: Hourly, schedule set by property
Salary: Not listed
Handle incoming packages, logging, and contractor check-ins for a residential community. Good if you have 6–12 months of related experience, can lift 30 lbs, are bilingual (English/Spanish is a plus), and like a steady, mostly indoor role.
Packing and Shipping Specialist – Remote (Order Packing Focus)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
Type: Other
Pay: $24.93 – $30.02 per hour
Expected Hours: 36 – 76 hours/week
Pack orders, seal boxes, and handle basic paperwork and phone calls in a fast-paced, remote setup. Great if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, comfortable with basic computer work, and want strong benefits (health, retirement plans, PTO, tuition help).
Packing and Shipping Specialist – Remote (Sorting & Routing)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
Type: Other
Pay: $25.74 – $31.00 per hour
Expected Hours: 32 – 76 hours/week
Focus on sorting packages by route, labeling, and logging shipments with a scanner or computer. Good match if you like clear tasks, can stay calm when it’s busy, and want full benefits plus 401(k) match while working remotely.
Packing and Shipping Specialist – Remote (Warehouse Flow)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
Type: Other
Pay: $25.02 – $30.13 per hour
Expected Hours: 39 – 75 hours/week
Keep a remote warehouse operation moving by packing, labeling, and pulling inventory for daily orders. Best if you’re okay with repetitive, physical work (under ~25 lbs), can juggle calls and computer entries, and want a full benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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