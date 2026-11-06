📣 Miami Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Miami’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from entry-level event roles to six-figure leadership jobs. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to make a move.

Employer: Kpler

Kpler Location: Miami, FL (travel across North America)

(travel across North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a pure new-business hunting role selling SaaS/data into metals and agriculture trading. You’ll build your own territory, run the full sales cycle, and be measured only on net-new logos and revenue.

Employer: 1000heads

Location: Miami, FL (hybrid, 2 days in office)

(hybrid, 2 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year

Work on influencer campaigns for big brands—sourcing creators, managing relationships, contracts, and reports. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in influencer or account management and love social media.

Employer: 1000heads

Location: Miami, FL (hybrid, 2 days in office)

(hybrid, 2 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 per year

Lead influencer strategy for tech and telecom clients, from creator selection to full campaign execution and reporting. Ideal if you have 4–6 years of influencer/account experience and want to own strategy, not just execution.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment (formerly Bowlero Corp)

(formerly Bowlero Corp) Location: Miami, FL (on-site, 5 days/week )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000 – $275,000 per year + incentives & benefits

Executive role leading pricing and commercial analytics across 375+ entertainment locations. You’ll design dynamic pricing, support loyalty strategy, and build a high-performing revenue management team.

Employer: Volkert, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL (Program Management Region)

(Program Management Region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a regional marketing and proposal team in the AEC space, managing complex, multi-contributor proposals and pursuit strategy. Good for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and strong proposal leadership experience.

Employer: Eon.io

Location: Miami, FL / Southeast region (likely remote/field-based)

(likely remote/field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $180,000 base + variable & equity

Enterprise SaaS sales role focused on cloud backup technology. You’ll build a territory from scratch, own the full sales cycle, and work with a fast-growing startup backed by strong investors.

Employer: THG (ESPA)

Location: Miami, FL / Remote in select states (incl. FL)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,000 – $87,000 per year + monthly commission

Manage and grow luxury spa and wellness accounts across the Americas for ESPA, a global spa brand. Expect 40–50% travel, relationship-heavy work with hotels/resorts, and performance-based commissions.

Employer: The Bizarre Agency

Location: Miami, FL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $600 – $1,000 per week

Face-to-face event and promotions sales with full training provided—no experience needed. Weekly pay, bonuses, and benefits make this a solid starting point if you’re new to sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.