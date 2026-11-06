undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miami
📣 Miami Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
9 days ago
Miami’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from entry-level event roles to six-figure leadership jobs. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to make a move.
Account Executive, New Business — Metals & Agriculture
- Employer: Kpler
- Location: Miami, FL (travel across North America)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a pure new-business hunting role selling SaaS/data into metals and agriculture trading. You’ll build your own territory, run the full sales cycle, and be measured only on net-new logos and revenue.
Senior Relationship Executive
- Employer: 1000heads
- Location: Miami, FL (hybrid, 2 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year
Work on influencer campaigns for big brands—sourcing creators, managing relationships, contracts, and reports. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in influencer or account management and love social media.
Senior Relationships Manager
- Employer: 1000heads
- Location: Miami, FL (hybrid, 2 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 per year
Lead influencer strategy for tech and telecom clients, from creator selection to full campaign execution and reporting. Ideal if you have 4–6 years of influencer/account experience and want to own strategy, not just execution.
Vice President of Pricing
- Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment (formerly Bowlero Corp)
- Location: Miami, FL (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $225,000 – $275,000 per year + incentives & benefits
Executive role leading pricing and commercial analytics across 375+ entertainment locations. You’ll design dynamic pricing, support loyalty strategy, and build a high-performing revenue management team.
Regional Marketing & Proposal Manager
- Employer: Volkert, Inc.
- Location: Miami, FL (Program Management Region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a regional marketing and proposal team in the AEC space, managing complex, multi-contributor proposals and pursuit strategy. Good for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and strong proposal leadership experience.
Account Executive — Southeast Region
- Employer: Eon.io
- Location: Miami, FL / Southeast region (likely remote/field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $180,000 base + variable & equity
Enterprise SaaS sales role focused on cloud backup technology. You’ll build a territory from scratch, own the full sales cycle, and work with a fast-growing startup backed by strong investors.
Account Executive | ESPA International, The Americas
- Employer: THG (ESPA)
- Location: Miami, FL / Remote in select states (incl. FL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,000 – $87,000 per year + monthly commission
Manage and grow luxury spa and wellness accounts across the Americas for ESPA, a global spa brand. Expect 40–50% travel, relationship-heavy work with hotels/resorts, and performance-based commissions.
Entry-Level Sales Assistant
- Employer: The Bizarre Agency
- Location: Miami, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $600 – $1,000 per week
Face-to-face event and promotions sales with full training provided—no experience needed. Weekly pay, bonuses, and benefits make this a solid starting point if you’re new to sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.