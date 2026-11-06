🏥 Miami Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to $300K

Miami’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from hospitals to AI startups, there’s something for almost every skill level. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Nicklaus Children's Health System

Nicklaus Children's Health System Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Lead a pediatric dialysis/hemo unit, overseeing staff, budget, and quality outcomes. Great fit if you have a BSN and 3–5 years RN experience and want to move into leadership while staying close to patient care.

Employer: Nicklaus Children's Health System

Nicklaus Children's Health System Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

High-acuity transport role on ground CCT and air units, ideal for experienced critical care RNs. Requires 4+ years acute care, neonatal experience, multiple AHA certs, and comfort working in fast-moving, high-stakes situations.

Employer: Neko Health

Location: Miami, FL (clinic lab)

(clinic lab) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a prevention-focused, tech-heavy clinic lab, running moderate-complexity tests and keeping instruments inspection-ready. Needs 2+ years clinical lab experience and an active Florida Clinical Laboratory Technologist license.

Employer: University of Miami (UHealth Tower)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based RT role doing vent management, EKGs, lung capacity tests, and patient education. Good match if you’re certified in the field and want university health system benefits and growth.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Miami, FL (travel across Florida)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Total Annual Compensation: $250,000 – $300,000

Lead neurology care in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, with a mix of leadership, QAPI work, and direct patient care. Designed for neurologists interested in senior care, with strong benefits and statewide travel.

Employer: Sanitas Medical Centers

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based primary care role seeing patients of all ages, with a focus on prevention and chronic disease management. Requires MD/DO, Family Medicine residency, board certification, DEA, BLS/ACLS; Spanish or Creole is a plus.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote from Miami, FL

Type: Hourly Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed (hourly contract)

Use your clinical operations and trial management skills to keep studies on track while helping train healthcare AI. Fully remote, flexible hours, ideal if you’ve managed CROs, budgets, and multi-site trials.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote from Miami, FL

Type: Hourly Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed (hourly contract)

Perfect for an RN with EHR experience (Epic, Cerner, etc.) who wants to step away from bedside care. You’ll review and correct AI-generated clinical content and workflows, fully remote and on your own schedule.

Employer: Banyan Health

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, Rotating schedule (7pm–7:30am, alt. weekends)

Pay: $30.00 – $34.00/hour + shift differential

Night-shift psych RN role with strong benefits (100% paid health insurance, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition help, loan forgiveness options). Great if you have psychiatric experience and want a mission-driven community setting.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC)

Location: South Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $42.00 – $57.00/hour, high performers up to ~$88,000/year (30 service hrs/week)

Busy spa with uncapped commission, strong tips, health insurance with large employer contribution, 401(k) match, PTO, and license renewal reimbursement. Good for LMTs who want steady bookings and fast hiring.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC)

Location: Kendall, FL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $42.00 – $57.00/hour, high performers up to ~$88,000/year (30 service hrs/week)

Similar setup to South Miami: busy location, uncapped commission, strong benefits, same-day tips, and flexible schedules. Nice option if you want a high-volume spa in Kendall.

Employer: Mount Sinai Medical Center

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role watching one-on-one patients for safety and comfort, with CPR required. Good way to get into a large not-for-profit hospital with strong benefits if you’re new to healthcare.

Employer: Magnolia Therapy Center

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (≈30 hrs/week)

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00/hour

Hands-on pediatric OTA role working with kids with developmental delays, autism, and other neurodevelopmental needs. Caseload is in 1–2 locations, with CE credits and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Miami, FL

Type: On-site, Other (approx. 44 hrs/week)

Pay: $27.43 – $33.03/hour

Entry-level medical billing role where they’ll train you on claims, CPT/ICD codes, and EMR/EHR systems. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, want office-based healthcare work, and like steady hours.

Employer: University of Miami (UHealth)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced OR scrub tech role supporting a wide range of surgeries, mentoring newer techs, and helping turn rooms. Requires 2+ years’ experience, BLS, and graduation from a surgical tech program; certification preferred.

Employer: University of Miami – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end operations of patient registration and insurance verification for a major cancer center. Needs a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years’ relevant experience, plus strong leadership and operations skills.

Employer: Mount Sinai Medical Center

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts, days/nights, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Hospital CNA/PCT role doing ADLs, vitals, specimen collection, and transport under RN supervision. Great stepping stone into acute care with full hospital benefits.

Employer: MGQ Spa – Brickell City Centre (Reach & Rise)

Location: Miami, FL (Brickell)

Type: Part-time, Flexible

Pay: From $80.00/hour (per service)

Spa role with very flexible scheduling and pay per service, ideal if you want to pick up shifts in a high-end residential setting. Space and materials are provided; you bring the skills and client care.

Employer: University of Miami (UHealth)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ED role for EMTs/paramedics with 3+ years’ experience, doing vitals, specimen collection, patient transport, and equipment care. Good fit if you like fast-paced emergency settings and want university benefits.

Employer: HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Watch high-risk patients for falls, injury, or self-harm, and alert the care team quickly. Only a HS diploma/GED and BLS (within 30 days) are required, and you get access to HCA’s large benefits and education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many employers are flexible on details for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.