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🚌 Miami Transportation Jobs: Multiple On-the-Road Roles Hiring Now
Miami’s on-the-road job scene is busy right now, from aviation to local moving and delivery. If you like staying active and out in the field, these roles are worth a look.
AOG Travel Mechanic
- Employer: Atlas Air Worldwide
- Location: Miami, FL (travel to remote locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,000 – $126,500/year
High-responsibility aviation role working on Boeing aircraft (767, 777, 747 series), including inspections, troubleshooting, and repairs at the base and on the road. Ideal if you have 5+ years transport aircraft experience and a valid FAA A&P certificate, and want strong pay plus big-company benefits.
Experienced Professional Movers
- Employer: A League of Extraordinary Movers
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20/hour + tips (paid after each completed job)
Hands-on moving work loading/unloading, wrapping furniture, and driving a 16-foot box truck once approved. Good fit if you’re physically strong, have prior moving experience, and want flexible, on-the-road shifts.
Delivery Service Providers (Sprinters)
- Employer: TForce Logistics Inc.
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Salary: Not listed (no earnings cap; weekly settlements)
Contract delivery work using your owned or leased Sprinter van under an active LLC/Inc. Best for small business owners or drivers who want to grow a route, set their own pace, and handle steady parcel deliveries around Miami.
Camera Car Driver / Repossession Spotter
- Employer: Certified Asset Recovery Solutions
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15 – $23/hour (base + performance bonuses)
Drive a company camera car on set routes, scanning license plates and feeding info to recovery agents—no direct contact with debtors. Monday–Friday schedule, day or overnight shifts, weekly pay, and bonuses for strong scan performance.
Mechanic – Trucks & Landscape Equipment
- Employer: OrchidMan Landscape Artisans
- Location: Miami, FL (Silver Palms area preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20 – $25/hour
Shop-based role keeping trucks, small landscaping tools, and Bobcat machinery in good shape. Great if you’re a hands-on mechanic who wants steady hours (about 40/week) and a flexible schedule with a local company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles. Share this with a friend who’s looking so they don’t miss a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.