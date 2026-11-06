🚌 Miami Transportation Jobs: Multiple On-the-Road Roles Hiring Now

Miami’s on-the-road job scene is busy right now, from aviation to local moving and delivery. If you like staying active and out in the field, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Location: Miami, FL (travel to remote locations)

(travel to remote locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000 – $126,500/year

High-responsibility aviation role working on Boeing aircraft (767, 777, 747 series), including inspections, troubleshooting, and repairs at the base and on the road. Ideal if you have 5+ years transport aircraft experience and a valid FAA A&P certificate, and want strong pay plus big-company benefits.

Employer: A League of Extraordinary Movers

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20/hour + tips (paid after each completed job)

Hands-on moving work loading/unloading, wrapping furniture, and driving a 16-foot box truck once approved. Good fit if you’re physically strong, have prior moving experience, and want flexible, on-the-road shifts.

Employer: TForce Logistics Inc.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: Not listed (no earnings cap; weekly settlements)

Contract delivery work using your owned or leased Sprinter van under an active LLC/Inc. Best for small business owners or drivers who want to grow a route, set their own pace, and handle steady parcel deliveries around Miami.

Employer: Certified Asset Recovery Solutions

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $23/hour (base + performance bonuses)

Drive a company camera car on set routes, scanning license plates and feeding info to recovery agents—no direct contact with debtors. Monday–Friday schedule, day or overnight shifts, weekly pay, and bonuses for strong scan performance.

Employer: OrchidMan Landscape Artisans

Location: Miami, FL (Silver Palms area preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $25/hour

Shop-based role keeping trucks, small landscaping tools, and Bobcat machinery in good shape. Great if you’re a hands-on mechanic who wants steady hours (about 40/week) and a flexible schedule with a local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles. Share this with a friend who’s looking so they don’t miss a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.