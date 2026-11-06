🔧 Miami Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $45/hr

Miami’s maintenance and cleaning scene is busy right now, with solid options from city work to private companies. Here are several hands-on roles where you can stay active and keep our spaces looking sharp.

Employer: City of North Miami Beach

City of North Miami Beach Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This city job is all about outdoor work: mowing, tree trimming, trash cleanup, and running heavy equipment like dump trucks and loaders. You’ll need a Florida CDL, 4+ years of related experience, and be ready for physical work and occasional emergency call-outs.

Employer: AK Building Services

AK Building Services Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Light to medium cleaning in homes, offices, or other buildings—sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restrooms, and deep cleans when needed. Good fit if you like working on your own, staying organized, and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Majesty Cleaning Services

Majesty Cleaning Services Location: Miami, FL (Miami Intl Airport area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Language: Spanish-friendly listing

Limpieza comercial de oficinas, tiendas, restaurantes, clínicas y warehouse: barrer, trapear, aspirar, desinfectar y sacar basura. Piden 2+ años de experiencia, transporte propio y permiso válido para trabajar en EE. UU.; hay turnos de lunes a viernes, mañanas y noches, y aceptan personas individuales o equipos.

Employer: OnAir, Inc.

OnAir, Inc. Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37.00 – $45.00 per hour

This is a lead role for an experienced HVAC pro who can run multiple projects, read blueprints, handle scheduling, and manage safety and inspections. Comes with company truck, fuel card, and paid time off for someone with strong foreman experience and a clean Florida driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t as easy to find.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.