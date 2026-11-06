🛒 Miami Customer Service & Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings Across the City

Miami’s retail scene is buzzing right now—fashion, jewelry, storage, auto, and more are all hiring. If you like fast-paced days and talking to people, this week has some strong options.

Employer: GLD

GLD Location: Miami, FL (Flagship store)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + performance bonus)

Run GLD’s Miami flagship and turn it into a true destination for athletes, artists, and VIP clients. You’ll lead the team, own in-store events, and must be bilingual Spanish/English with strong jewelry and Miami culture experience.

Employer: Edikted

Location: Aventura, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a trendy fashion store, coaching the sales team and keeping the floor looking sharp. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years retail leadership, love fashion, and want room to grow.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: Miami International, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + commission)

Lead a jewelry kiosk/store with a focus on sales, team training, and customer experience. Comes with commission, benefits, paid vacation, and strong training for long-term growth.

Employer: CubeSmart

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly)

Blend customer service and light property maintenance at a self-storage site. Mostly daytime hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) match, and medical benefits with HSA contributions.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Miracle Marketplace, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.70 – $18.40/hour + potential commission & incentives

Work sales, customer service, stock, or fulfillment in a busy off-price fashion store. Great if you like staying active, want benefits, discounts, and flexible roles on the floor or in the back.

Employer: Ocean Drive Marketing

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation)

Office-style customer role focused on relationship-building, problem-solving, and follow-up. Good for people with service or hospitality experience who want training and advancement in a growing company.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Miami – Dadeland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and front-end operations in a busy craft store, coaching the team and driving KPIs. Comes with employee discounts and a broad benefits package for eligible team members.

Employer: Nike

Location: Dolphin area, Miami, FL

Type: Full-time (34–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Frontline leadership role in a high-volume sportswear store, guiding the team and serving customers. Offers up to 50% employee discount, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Saks Fifth Avenue Stores (SFA)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.16 – $23.95/hour

Luxury beauty role focused on makeup/skin consultations, clienteling, and events at the Balenciaga counter. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and strong employee discount in a high-end environment.

Employer: Saks Fifth Avenue Stores (SFA)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,963 – $63,704/year

Lead back-of-house operations for general office, jewelry operations, and returns. Great if you’re detail-oriented, strong with numbers and systems, and want leadership experience plus full benefits and discounts.

Employer: Tires Plus (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.52 – $25.82/hour

Customer-facing sales role in an automotive shop, handling phone and in-person service and sales. Offers medical, dental, vision from day 1, PTO, 401(k) match, training, and ASE support.

Employer: Golden Lizzard Pizzeria

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Front-of-house role handling the register, greeting guests, and light stocking in a pizzeria/grocery-style setting. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, and a simple way to get steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.