🎁 Community Freebies in Miami — Fresh Finds Around Town

Miami neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home gear to comfy furniture. Here are a few standout freebies you can grab if you move fast.

Free bundle of home and office items in good, barely used condition:

Cuisinart coffee maker

KYY monitor

2 shoe racks

Pottery piece (decor)

Location: Brickell Village, Miami, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details: Poster says items are free and asks you to DM if you can pick up today.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Comfortable brown leather recliner sofa in good condition. Great if you need extra seating for a living room or TV area.

Location: Trails at Monterrey, Miami, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Make sure you have help and a vehicle big enough to move a full-size recliner sofa.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Neighbor-made empanadas available in party size for fiestas, meetings, and office breakfasts. The post mentions five flavors to choose from.

Location: Coral Way/Bird Rd, Miami, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact: The poster says to contact them at 786-772-8958 for details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals in Miami tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster as soon as you can and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.