Community Bike Ride set for Nov. 14 in North Miami

The City of North Miami will hold its Get in Gear Community Bike Ride on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., the ride starts at 8:30 a.m. sharp, and it will last about 90 minutes round trip; helmets are required for all participants age 16 and under. For more information, call the Economic Development Department at 305-895-9801. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1223942578199?aff=oddtdtcreator

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of North Miami Government