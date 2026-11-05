🚌 Miami transportation jobs with multiple driving roles open

Miami’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene—especially for people who like to drive, stay active, and work face‑to‑face with customers.

Here are several solid transportation openings in and around Miami, FL right now:

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.01/hour

Lead day‑to‑day parking operations at a major garage, helping customers, supporting staff, and keeping equipment in good shape. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, like problem‑solving, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO) with a large, growing mobility company.

Employer: Cemex US

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes benefits)

Operate a front‑end loader to move bulk materials, load trucks/railcars, and help keep a busy plant running smoothly. Great if you’re comfortable around heavy equipment, can handle outdoor work in heat/noise, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: Beda Corp.

Location: Miami, FL (airport / downtown / nearby areas)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $450–$1,000 per week

Drive high‑end clients for a luxury transportation company, often near MIA, Downtown, Coral Gables, North Miami, Miami Beach, Opa‑locka. You’ll need prior chauffeur/driver experience, a clean record, and a valid hack (chauffeur) license from your county; flexible schedule and on‑call availability are key.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time (flexible scheduling)

(flexible scheduling) Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes benefits for eligible staff)

Deliver auto parts around the metro area, help in the store, and build relationships with regular customers. Good for someone who wants steady hours, a clean driving record, and the backing of a Fortune 200 company with health benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible employees.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)

Likely (not specified) Pay: $15.00/hour

Move rental cars between locations and pick up/drop off customers for a major rental brand. Ideal if you want something simple, customer‑facing, and can work flexible hours including nights and weekends with a valid driver’s license and solid driving record.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes full benefits)

Use a company vehicle to deliver parts, pick up returns, and help out in the store when needed. Nice option if you want steady work, growth potential, and a strong benefits package (PTO, stock purchase plan, 401k with contributions day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition help); Spanish speakers are especially encouraged.

Employer: Strong Wind Trucking LLC

Location: Homestead, FL (Miami area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: 30% of load revenue; about $2,100–$2,600 per week

Haul vehicles on a car carrier across the Southern and Western U.S. (FL, TX, NM, AZ, CA). Best for experienced CDL Class A drivers who know how to load and secure vehicles, want high weekly earning potential, and are okay with regular travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.