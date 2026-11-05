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📣 Miami Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Miami’s sales scene is buzzing right now — from tech and fintech to HVAC and pest control, there’s something for every style of seller. If you like building relationships and chasing targets, this week’s list is packed.
Business Development Representative
Employer: Ocean Drive Marketing
Location: Miami, FL (in-person, field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Face-to-face sales across Miami with clear promotion paths, hands-on training, and performance bonuses. Great fit if you’re energetic, love talking to people, and want to grow fast in sales.
Sales and Business Development Associate (SDR)
Employer: ClipHaus
Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Remote SDR role focused on the legal industry, handling outbound, fast follow-ups, and pipeline ownership. Ideal if you have 2+ years SDR experience and know legal services or legal-sector clients.
Treaty Reinsurance Associate (Latin America & Caribbean)
Employer: Lockton
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Client-facing reinsurance role supporting treaty programs and market placements across LatAm & Caribbean. Best for someone with 3–5 years (re)insurance experience, strong numbers skills, and Spanish or Portuguese.
Technical Sales and Field Service Engineer
Employer: CaptiveAire - Region 114 Western PA
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus
Hybrid of engineering, sales, and field service for commercial kitchen/HVAC systems, with heavy training and growth support. Great if you have a technical degree, 2–5 years’ experience, and are bilingual Spanish/English.
Financial Sales Consultant (Remote – Miami Area)
Employer: Archer (partnering with Vanguard)
Location: Remote in Florida (Miami metro)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses & partnership plan (exact range not listed)
Manage an assigned book of business, doing consultative phone-based sales for Vanguard products (no full financial planning). Requires SIE + Series 7, and Series 63/65 or 66 (some can be completed after hire).
Senior Sales Systems Engineer (South Atlantic)
Employer: Veeam Software
Location: Miami, FL (regional, remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary (OTE, US Zone 4 – includes Miami): $152,772–$283,620
Enterprise pre-sales role advising large customers on data resilience and cyber recovery across hybrid/multi-cloud. Designed for 10+ years pre-sales/solutions architecture pros who can talk to both engineers and C‑suite.
Senior Manager, GTM Strategy & Commercialization
Employer: Visa
Location: Miami, FL (3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $127,300–$204,100 per year + bonus & potential equity
Lead regional go-to-market strategy, storytelling, and commercialization for Visa products, with a strong AI/GenAI angle. Great for 8+ years GTM/strategy experience, bilingual English/Spanish, and comfort influencing senior leaders.
Field Sales – Miami Metropolitan Area
Employer: Retractable Technologies Inc. (RTI)
Location: Miami, FL (field-based, heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$75,000
Sell advanced safety needle technology across a large healthcare territory with 50%+ travel. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, 1–3 years related experience, and want to grow in medical sales.
Commercial Sales Representative
Employer: Orkin
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary (Year 1 estimate): $60,000–$100,000 (base + uncapped commission)
Outside B2B sales protecting businesses from pests, with a company vehicle, iPhone/iPad, and strong training. No prior industry experience required—just a valid driver’s license and comfort working in the field.
(Note: Multiple Orkin postings are live, but they describe the same role. Linked here once to avoid duplicates.)
Business Development Representative
Employer: Aleph (Formerly Red Alpha Cyber)
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Outbound BDR role selling cybersecurity talent and services into tech and cyber vendors. You’ll run multi-channel outreach and aim for 15+ qualified meetings/month, with a clear path toward Account Executive roles.
Sales Associate, Apartments.com – Miami
Employer: Apartments.com (CoStar Group)
Location: Miami, FL (field + client visits)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (base + commission; strong benefits)
Outside B2B digital marketing sales to multifamily property owners and managers, backed by deep real estate data and training. Requires 3+ years B2B outside sales and a bachelor’s degree.
Client Partner – Data Analytics
Employer: Mastech
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior client partner role owning revenue and growth across manufacturing, auto, logistics, BFS, retail, HCLS, CPG and more. Best for 8–12+ years in account management/consulting, with strong AI/data analytics fluency and experience managing $8M+ portfolios.
Customer Development Representative
Employer: UniFirst Corporation
Location: Miami, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + uncapped monthly commissions (exact range not listed)
Grow revenue inside an existing customer base by adding services and products in a protected territory. Comes with industry-leading training, mileage & phone reimbursement, 401(k) with profit sharing, and strong benefits.
Territory Sales Manager – Miami District
Employer: Rinnai America Corporation
Location: Miami/Fort Lauderdale & surrounding areas
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes vehicle allowance + annual incentive plan)
Own a large territory selling tankless water heating solutions into residential and commercial channels, with up to 75% travel. Great for 3+ years construction products sales, bilingual English/Spanish, and comfort training plumbers and distributors.
Enterprise Core Sales Engineer – Southeast
Employer: Samsara
Location: Remote – Southeast US (incl. Miami)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Annual OTE): $139,400–$184,500
Senior pre-sales role supporting enterprise deals for Samsara’s IoT platform, including demos, POCs, and integrations. Requires 5+ years in technical pre-sales/support, strong API and cloud knowledge, and up to 50% travel.
Enterprise Sales Engineer – US Southeast
Employer: Samsara
Location: Remote – Southeast US (incl. Miami)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Annual OTE): $198,050–$233,000
More senior field SE role focused on complex IoT solutions, hardware installs, and integrations for large enterprise accounts. Ideal if you have 8+ years enterprise pre-sales, strong scripting/API skills, and love being on-site with customers.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s hunting in Miami too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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