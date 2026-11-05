📣 Miami Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Miami’s sales scene is buzzing right now — from tech and fintech to HVAC and pest control, there’s something for every style of seller. If you like building relationships and chasing targets, this week’s list is packed.

Employer: Ocean Drive Marketing

Location: Miami, FL (in-person, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Face-to-face sales across Miami with clear promotion paths, hands-on training, and performance bonuses. Great fit if you’re energetic, love talking to people, and want to grow fast in sales.

Employer: ClipHaus

Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Remote SDR role focused on the legal industry, handling outbound, fast follow-ups, and pipeline ownership. Ideal if you have 2+ years SDR experience and know legal services or legal-sector clients.

Employer: Lockton

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing reinsurance role supporting treaty programs and market placements across LatAm & Caribbean. Best for someone with 3–5 years (re)insurance experience, strong numbers skills, and Spanish or Portuguese.

Employer: CaptiveAire - Region 114 Western PA

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus

Hybrid of engineering, sales, and field service for commercial kitchen/HVAC systems, with heavy training and growth support. Great if you have a technical degree, 2–5 years’ experience, and are bilingual Spanish/English.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Vanguard)

Location: Remote in Florida (Miami metro)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses & partnership plan (exact range not listed)

Manage an assigned book of business, doing consultative phone-based sales for Vanguard products (no full financial planning). Requires SIE + Series 7, and Series 63/65 or 66 (some can be completed after hire).

Employer: Veeam Software

Location: Miami, FL (regional, remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary (OTE, US Zone 4 – includes Miami): $152,772–$283,620

Enterprise pre-sales role advising large customers on data resilience and cyber recovery across hybrid/multi-cloud. Designed for 10+ years pre-sales/solutions architecture pros who can talk to both engineers and C‑suite.

Employer: Visa

Location: Miami, FL (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,300–$204,100 per year + bonus & potential equity

Lead regional go-to-market strategy, storytelling, and commercialization for Visa products, with a strong AI/GenAI angle. Great for 8+ years GTM/strategy experience, bilingual English/Spanish, and comfort influencing senior leaders.

Employer: Retractable Technologies Inc. (RTI)

Location: Miami, FL (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$75,000

Sell advanced safety needle technology across a large healthcare territory with 50%+ travel. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, 1–3 years related experience, and want to grow in medical sales.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary (Year 1 estimate): $60,000–$100,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Outside B2B sales protecting businesses from pests, with a company vehicle, iPhone/iPad, and strong training. No prior industry experience required—just a valid driver’s license and comfort working in the field.

(Note: Multiple Orkin postings are live, but they describe the same role. Linked here once to avoid duplicates.)

Employer: Aleph (Formerly Red Alpha Cyber)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outbound BDR role selling cybersecurity talent and services into tech and cyber vendors. You’ll run multi-channel outreach and aim for 15+ qualified meetings/month, with a clear path toward Account Executive roles.

Employer: Apartments.com (CoStar Group)

Location: Miami, FL (field + client visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + commission; strong benefits)

Outside B2B digital marketing sales to multifamily property owners and managers, backed by deep real estate data and training. Requires 3+ years B2B outside sales and a bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Mastech

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior client partner role owning revenue and growth across manufacturing, auto, logistics, BFS, retail, HCLS, CPG and more. Best for 8–12+ years in account management/consulting, with strong AI/data analytics fluency and experience managing $8M+ portfolios.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped monthly commissions (exact range not listed)

Grow revenue inside an existing customer base by adding services and products in a protected territory. Comes with industry-leading training, mileage & phone reimbursement, 401(k) with profit sharing, and strong benefits.

Employer: Rinnai America Corporation

Location: Miami/Fort Lauderdale & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes vehicle allowance + annual incentive plan)

Own a large territory selling tankless water heating solutions into residential and commercial channels, with up to 75% travel. Great for 3+ years construction products sales, bilingual English/Spanish, and comfort training plumbers and distributors.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote – Southeast US (incl. Miami)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Annual OTE): $139,400–$184,500

Senior pre-sales role supporting enterprise deals for Samsara’s IoT platform, including demos, POCs, and integrations. Requires 5+ years in technical pre-sales/support, strong API and cloud knowledge, and up to 50% travel.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote – Southeast US (incl. Miami)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Annual OTE): $198,050–$233,000

More senior field SE role focused on complex IoT solutions, hardware installs, and integrations for large enterprise accounts. Ideal if you have 8+ years enterprise pre-sales, strong scripting/API skills, and love being on-site with customers.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s hunting in Miami too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.