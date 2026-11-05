🏭 Multiple Miami Manufacturing & Warehouse Jobs Paying Up to $22/hr

Miami’s industrial side is busy right now—especially in warehouses and production. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of South Florida

Goodwill Industries of South Florida Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps production moving by moving materials between workstations and making sure every operator has what they need. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift 40 lbs, and like staying active on your feet in a busy manufacturing area.

Employer: Gaumard Scientific

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Work with molds, tooling, and 3D printers to help build healthcare training simulators. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 11 paid holidays, and 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, ideal if you have manufacturing experience and like detailed, technical hands-on work.

Employer: AutoModed

Location: Miami, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Join an automotive parts warehouse doing loading, unloading, picking, packing, and inventory. Best for someone who enjoys physical work, can lift heavy parts, climb ladders, and wants an active job instead of a desk.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.25 – $19.25 per hour, paid weekly

Help load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse. Includes tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and employee discounts—a solid option if you want extra income and benefits with flexible shifts.

Employer: AFTAK Corporation

Location: Miami Gardens, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Handle receiving, packing, shipping labels, and occasional truck driving for an e‑commerce company. You’ll need forklift experience, computer skills, a clean driver’s license, and ability to lift 50 lbs—good for someone wanting a long-term warehouse role.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Miami’s warehouse and production jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.