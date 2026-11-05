⚖️ Miami Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple $200K+ Roles

Miami’s legal market is running hot right now—especially for litigators and compliance pros. If you’ve got Florida experience (or want it), there are several strong options here, from BigLaw to fully remote defense roles.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national civil-defense firm client)

We Are Legal Revolution (national civil-defense firm client) Location: Miami, FL (Remote)

Salary: $220,000

Type: Full-time, mid-level associate (3–8 years)

Trial-focused general liability and premises work for a national defense firm with a real courtroom practice. Great fit if you want complex casualty files that actually go to verdict, with a laid-back culture by defense standards.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national AV-rated firm client)

We Are Legal Revolution (national AV-rated firm client) Location: Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL

Salary: Up to $200,000 base + bonus

Type: Full-time litigation attorney

Handle complex med-mal claims for hospitals and physicians at a national firm with 1800 billable target and above-market pay. Good for litigators who want high-stakes healthcare work without brutal hours.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national litigation firm client)

We Are Legal Revolution (national litigation firm client) Location: Miami, FL (Remote)

Salary: $225,000

Type: Full-time

Complex commercial and civil litigation (contracts, business torts, products, construction) for a 1,400+ lawyer national firm. Files are staffed to try, not just settle, and you’re mostly remote with in-person appearances as needed.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Chambers USA–recognized firm)

(for a Chambers USA–recognized firm) Location: Miami, FL (On-site)

Salary: Competitive (mid-level, up to ~$280K range per title)

Type: Full-time, 2–6 year associate

Sophisticated commercial real estate finance and development work for major lenders and developers. Strong mentorship, direct partner access, and early deal ownership on a national platform.

(Duplicate listing at a second URL removed—same role and firm.)

Employer: White & Case LLP

Location: Miami, FL (also LA, NY, Houston)

(also LA, NY, Houston) Salary: $235,000 – $390,000

Type: Full-time associate (2–5 years)

Join a top-tier Commercial Litigation group handling global disputes and class actions for leading tech and social media companies. Heavy strategy, complex tech issues, and cross-border work with strong pay and full BigLaw benefits.

Employer: Plona Partners

Location: Miami or Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid)

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 + OT & bonus (DOE)

Type: Full-time paralegal

Senior CRE paralegal role managing title, survey, zoning, closings, and UCC work on acquisitions, dispositions, and financings. Ideal if you have 5+ years of real estate paralegal experience and want high-level deal exposure.

Employer: Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: Competitive (Am Law Global 100)

Type: Full-time mid-level associate

Trial and arbitration-heavy commercial litigation at a major global firm. Great for top-credentialed litigators (4+ years) who want hearings, trials, and possibly international disputes.

Employer: Littler Mendelson P.C.

Location: Miami, FL (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Salary: Not listed (BigLaw-scale)

Type: Full-time, 3–8 year attorney

Join the world’s largest management-side employment firm, with heavy litigation, strong benefits, and a tech-forward practice (they explicitly want comfort with AI tools).

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national NLJ-ranked firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a national NLJ-ranked firm) Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote)

Salary: Up to $180,000 base + bonus

Type: Full-time litigation attorney

Fully remote role at a large, diverse defense firm handling complex professional liability, products, auto, and construction matters with a lower-than-average billable target.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Tier 1 employment firm)

(for a Tier 1 employment firm) Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote; some office presence preferred)

Salary: $150,000 base + performance bonus

Type: Full-time, 3–5 year associate

100% management-side labor & employment litigation with direct employer contact and partnership-track potential on a national Tier 1 platform.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national L&E firm)

(for a national L&E firm) Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote, increasing flexibility over time)

Salary: $160,000 base

Type: Full-time, 3+ year associate

Management-side labor & employment work, including class actions, with clear 8-year (or faster) partner track and dedicated business-development support.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for an AV-rated national firm)

(for an AV-rated national firm) Location: Miami, FL (Remote)

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000

Type: Full-time attorney (2–10 years)

High-exposure construction, products, transportation, and catastrophe defense for national carriers, with New York–level files handled out of Brickell and fully remote flexibility.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Miami litigation practice)

(for a Miami litigation practice) Location: Miami, FL (Remote)

Salary: Up to $215,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time attorney (3+ years)

Broad civil defense mix (first-party property, GL, premises, construction defect, auto/trucking, catastrophic injury) with strong client contact and cradle-to-grave case ownership.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a specialist coverage firm)

(for a specialist coverage firm) Location: Miami, FL (Remote for experienced coverage lawyers)

Salary: $220,000 + billable bonus up to $50,000

Type: Full-time attorney (4–8 years)

Pure coverage work for carriers and reinsurers (opinions, DJ actions, arbitrations, business-interruption disputes) with real appellate-level matters and advancement based on merit.

Employer: Santander Private Banking International

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $56,250 – $100,000

Type: Full-time compliance role

Transaction monitoring and AML investigations for a major global bank. Good fit if you have 3+ years in compliance/financial services and want a structured, growth-focused environment.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a national PI firm)

(for a national PI firm) Location: Miami, FL (On-site)

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000+ DOE

Type: Full-time trial attorney (3+ years PI)

Join one of the largest PI firms in the U.S., handling a heavy, complex caseload from pre-lit through trial with strong comp, benefits, and a clear trial-focused path.

Employer: Rodriguez Law Firm PA

Location: Miami, FL (In-person)

Pay: $25.74 – $31.00 per hour

Type: Full-time legal assistant/paralegal

Broad support across litigation, PI, and other practice areas—research, drafting, client contact, and file management—with health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or email the contact while it’s still live. Miami roles move fast, so don’t wait if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.