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⚖️ Miami Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple $200K+ Roles
Miami’s legal market is running hot right now—especially for litigators and compliance pros. If you’ve got Florida experience (or want it), there are several strong options here, from BigLaw to fully remote defense roles.
Associate - Insurance Defense (General Liability, Remote, $220K)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national civil-defense firm client)
- Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
- Salary: $220,000
- Type: Full-time, mid-level associate (3–8 years)
- Trial-focused general liability and premises work for a national defense firm with a real courtroom practice. Great fit if you want complex casualty files that actually go to verdict, with a laid-back culture by defense standards.
Attorney - Medical Malpractice (Insurance Defense, up to $200K)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national AV-rated firm client)
- Location: Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Salary: Up to $200,000 base + bonus
- Type: Full-time litigation attorney
- Handle complex med-mal claims for hospitals and physicians at a national firm with 1800 billable target and above-market pay. Good for litigators who want high-stakes healthcare work without brutal hours.
Civil & Commercial Litigation Attorney (Remote, $225K)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (national litigation firm client)
- Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
- Salary: $225,000
- Type: Full-time
- Complex commercial and civil litigation (contracts, business torts, products, construction) for a 1,400+ lawyer national firm. Files are staffed to try, not just settle, and you’re mostly remote with in-person appearances as needed.
Real Estate Associate – Chambers-Ranked Full-Service Firm
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Chambers USA–recognized firm)
- Location: Miami, FL (On-site)
- Salary: Competitive (mid-level, up to ~$280K range per title)
- Type: Full-time, 2–6 year associate
- Sophisticated commercial real estate finance and development work for major lenders and developers. Strong mentorship, direct partner access, and early deal ownership on a national platform.
(Duplicate listing at a second URL removed—same role and firm.)
Associate, Technology Litigation – Global Tech & Social Media
- Employer: White & Case LLP
- Location: Miami, FL (also LA, NY, Houston)
- Salary: $235,000 – $390,000
- Type: Full-time associate (2–5 years)
- Join a top-tier Commercial Litigation group handling global disputes and class actions for leading tech and social media companies. Heavy strategy, complex tech issues, and cross-border work with strong pay and full BigLaw benefits.
Commercial Real Estate Paralegal (Hybrid, $90K–$115K)
- Employer: Plona Partners
- Location: Miami or Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid)
- Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 + OT & bonus (DOE)
- Type: Full-time paralegal
- Senior CRE paralegal role managing title, survey, zoning, closings, and UCC work on acquisitions, dispositions, and financings. Ideal if you have 5+ years of real estate paralegal experience and want high-level deal exposure.
Commercial Litigation Trial Associate (Mid-Level)
- Employer: Greenberg Traurig, LLP
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: Competitive (Am Law Global 100)
- Type: Full-time mid-level associate
- Trial and arbitration-heavy commercial litigation at a major global firm. Great for top-credentialed litigators (4+ years) who want hearings, trials, and possibly international disputes.
Labor & Employment Associate (Hybrid)
- Employer: Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Location: Miami, FL (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)
- Salary: Not listed (BigLaw-scale)
- Type: Full-time, 3–8 year attorney
- Join the world’s largest management-side employment firm, with heavy litigation, strong benefits, and a tech-forward practice (they explicitly want comfort with AI tools).
Insurance Defense Attorney – Remote, up to $180K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national NLJ-ranked firm)
- Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote)
- Salary: Up to $180,000 base + bonus
- Type: Full-time litigation attorney
- Fully remote role at a large, diverse defense firm handling complex professional liability, products, auto, and construction matters with a lower-than-average billable target.
Employment Defense Associate – Remote, $150K + Bonus
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Tier 1 employment firm)
- Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote; some office presence preferred)
- Salary: $150,000 base + performance bonus
- Type: Full-time, 3–5 year associate
- 100% management-side labor & employment litigation with direct employer contact and partnership-track potential on a national Tier 1 platform.
Labor & Employment Associate – Remote, $160K + Partner Track
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national L&E firm)
- Location: Miami, FL (Fully Remote, increasing flexibility over time)
- Salary: $160,000 base
- Type: Full-time, 3+ year associate
- Management-side labor & employment work, including class actions, with clear 8-year (or faster) partner track and dedicated business-development support.
Insurance Defense Attorney – Remote, $200K–$250K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for an AV-rated national firm)
- Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
- Salary: $200,000 – $250,000
- Type: Full-time attorney (2–10 years)
- High-exposure construction, products, transportation, and catastrophe defense for national carriers, with New York–level files handled out of Brickell and fully remote flexibility.
Insurance Defense Attorney – High-Exposure, Remote, up to $215K + Bonus
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a Miami litigation practice)
- Location: Miami, FL (Remote)
- Salary: Up to $215,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time attorney (3+ years)
- Broad civil defense mix (first-party property, GL, premises, construction defect, auto/trucking, catastrophic injury) with strong client contact and cradle-to-grave case ownership.
Insurance Coverage Attorney – Remote, $220K + Up to $50K Bonus
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a specialist coverage firm)
- Location: Miami, FL (Remote for experienced coverage lawyers)
- Salary: $220,000 + billable bonus up to $50,000
- Type: Full-time attorney (4–8 years)
- Pure coverage work for carriers and reinsurers (opinions, DJ actions, arbitrations, business-interruption disputes) with real appellate-level matters and advancement based on merit.
AML Compliance – Senior Analyst
- Employer: Santander Private Banking International
- Location: Miami, FL
- Salary: $56,250 – $100,000
- Type: Full-time compliance role
- Transaction monitoring and AML investigations for a major global bank. Good fit if you have 3+ years in compliance/financial services and want a structured, growth-focused environment.
Trial Attorney – Plaintiff Personal Injury (On-Site, $150K–$250K+)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a national PI firm)
- Location: Miami, FL (On-site)
- Salary: $150,000 – $250,000+ DOE
- Type: Full-time trial attorney (3+ years PI)
- Join one of the largest PI firms in the U.S., handling a heavy, complex caseload from pre-lit through trial with strong comp, benefits, and a clear trial-focused path.
Legal Assistant / Paralegal – Litigation & PI (Hourly)
- Employer: Rodriguez Law Firm PA
- Location: Miami, FL (In-person)
- Pay: $25.74 – $31.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time legal assistant/paralegal
- Broad support across litigation, PI, and other practice areas—research, drafting, client contact, and file management—with health, dental, vision, and PTO.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or email the contact while it’s still live. Miami roles move fast, so don’t wait if it feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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