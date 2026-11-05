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👔 Miami Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Miami’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, from global media and cruise brands to finance and consulting. If you’re ready to level up into a bigger seat, these roles are worth a look.
Vice President, Sports Content Partnerships
- Employer: NBCUniversal (Telemundo Sports)
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time, executive leadership
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact VP role shaping sports content partnerships for Telemundo Sports and acting as a key bridge to NBCU Ad Sales. Ideal if you’re bilingual (Spanish/English) with 8+ years in Spanish-language TV/film and experience leading creative, production planning, and monetization strategies.
Senior Project Manager – Healthcare Construction
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a construction firm)
- Location: Miami, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)
Lead ground-up and renovation healthcare projects (hospitals, medical offices, surgical centers) from preconstruction through closeout. Best fit if you have 8–12+ years in construction PM, deep healthcare regulations knowledge, and want perks like 401(k) match, vehicle allowance, and relocation/telecommute options.
Operations & Office Manager (Warehouse-Based)
- Employer: B.U.L Imports
- Location: Miami, FL 33127
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role running daily warehouse operations and office workflows—from inventory and scheduling to supervising staff and improving processes. Great if you have 2+ years in a supervisory role, are tech-savvy with Microsoft Office, and like being in the middle of the action.
Mortgage Branch Manager (Remote – Miami Area)
- Employer: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage
- Location: Remote in Miami, FL area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $36,000 base + incentive pay
Run your own mortgage branch—overseeing sales, recruiting, and branch performance while corporate handles processing. Designed for top producers or current Branch Managers with 2+ years recent branch management and strong knowledge of FHA/VA/FNMA/FHLMC programs, plus a solid benefits package and 401(k) match.
Consultant, Program and Project Management – Human Capital
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Miami, FL (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time consulting
- Salary Range: $91,100 – $179,500 + potential annual incentive
Consulting role on Deloitte’s Human Capital Major Programs & Portfolio Management team, supporting large tech-driven transformations. Good match if you have 2+ years in PM/PMO, experience with tools like MS Project/Smartsheet/Jira, and want exposure to C-suite–level projects and structured career growth.
Principal, Corporate Strategy – New Build Team
- Employer: Royal Caribbean Group
- Location: Miami, FL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Salary: Not listed
High-visibility strategy role helping shape new cruise ship programs from concept to launch. You’ll lead cross-functional teams, own business cases, governance, risk, and financial frameworks, and present regularly to brand and group executives. Best for someone with an MBA, 10–15+ years in strategy/consulting, and strong quantitative and executive communication skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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