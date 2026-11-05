👔 Miami Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Miami’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, from global media and cruise brands to finance and consulting. If you’re ready to level up into a bigger seat, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NBCUniversal (Telemundo Sports)

NBCUniversal (Telemundo Sports) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, executive leadership

Salary: Not listed

High-impact VP role shaping sports content partnerships for Telemundo Sports and acting as a key bridge to NBCU Ad Sales. Ideal if you’re bilingual (Spanish/English) with 8+ years in Spanish-language TV/film and experience leading creative, production planning, and monetization strategies.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a construction firm)

(recruiting for a construction firm) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead ground-up and renovation healthcare projects (hospitals, medical offices, surgical centers) from preconstruction through closeout. Best fit if you have 8–12+ years in construction PM, deep healthcare regulations knowledge, and want perks like 401(k) match, vehicle allowance, and relocation/telecommute options.

Employer: B.U.L Imports

Location: Miami, FL 33127

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running daily warehouse operations and office workflows—from inventory and scheduling to supervising staff and improving processes. Great if you have 2+ years in a supervisory role, are tech-savvy with Microsoft Office, and like being in the middle of the action.

Employer: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

Location: Remote in Miami, FL area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36,000 base + incentive pay

Run your own mortgage branch—overseeing sales, recruiting, and branch performance while corporate handles processing. Designed for top producers or current Branch Managers with 2+ years recent branch management and strong knowledge of FHA/VA/FNMA/FHLMC programs, plus a solid benefits package and 401(k) match.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Miami, FL (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time consulting

Salary Range: $91,100 – $179,500 + potential annual incentive

Consulting role on Deloitte’s Human Capital Major Programs & Portfolio Management team, supporting large tech-driven transformations. Good match if you have 2+ years in PM/PMO, experience with tools like MS Project/Smartsheet/Jira, and want exposure to C-suite–level projects and structured career growth.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed

High-visibility strategy role helping shape new cruise ship programs from concept to launch. You’ll lead cross-functional teams, own business cases, governance, risk, and financial frameworks, and present regularly to brand and group executives. Best for someone with an MBA, 10–15+ years in strategy/consulting, and strong quantitative and executive communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.