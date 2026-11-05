🎓 Miami Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching Roles $20–$90/hr+

Miami’s education scene is buzzing right now, from niche enrichment programs to full-time private schools. If you like working with kids and teens, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Group Eleven (world-class Jewish middle & upper school)

Group Eleven (world-class Jewish middle & upper school) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000

Benefits: Full health, dental, vision, 8% retirement match, generous PTO, relocation stipend, daily breakfast & lunch, disability & life insurance

Teach middle and upper school math, with a chance to add a science or engineering class if you have the background. This role is more than just classroom teaching—you’ll also help with service-learning, House competitions, and advisory programs. Start date: ASAP.

Employer: Rainbow Aviation Academy / Rainbow Tutoring Center Plus

Location: 14271 SW 120th St, Unit 102, Miami, FL 33186

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $20–$25/hour , about 1–4 hours/week

, about Schedule: Flexible after-school, evenings, and Saturdays

Flexible after-school, evenings, and Saturdays Benefit: Flexible schedule, use of classroom and flight sim equipment

Perfect if you love aviation and teaching kids. You’ll run intro aviation and STEM classes, use flight simulators, and help grow the program. Strong plus if you already have students interested in aviation and want a place to host them.

Employer: Fusion Academy

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time (campus-dependent)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (generally for full-time): Medical, dental, vision, vacation (role-dependent), accident & life insurance, short- and long-term disability

Medical, dental, vision, vacation (role-dependent), accident & life insurance, short- and long-term disability Benefits (FT & PT): Sick time, paid holidays, 401(k) with company match, commuter benefits, employee assistance program, potential performance-based bonus

Teach science one student at a time in a fully accredited private school that personalizes learning. You may cover a wide range of courses (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Marine Biology, etc.), and you’ll work closely with families and a small team focused on social-emotional growth.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.