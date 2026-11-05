🚧 Miami Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Miami’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in high demand. Here are several solid construction roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K – $130K + annual bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, life insurance, disability coverage

Lead interior work on multi-family, mid- and high-rise, and luxury tenant improvement projects. This role is ideal if you’re an experienced interior or finishes superintendent who knows drywall, Division 9, and high-end finishes and wants to own schedule, quality, and safety on site.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Part-time to near full-time ( 21–38 hours/week )

Part-time to near full-time ( ) Pay: $24.70 – $29.75 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, 403(b), PTO, profit sharing, union benefits, flexible schedule, on-the-job training

Hands-on field role helping with concrete, masonry, carpentry, and renovation work. Good fit if you have some site experience, can read basic plans, and want steady hours with strong benefits and room to learn more trades.

Employer: Bates Electric, Inc.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $51.79 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Bonus: Potential $2,000 sign-on bonus

Benefits: Weekly pay, fully paid company health, dental, life (including family), 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, disability coverage

Lead crews on commercial electrical projects for a long-standing, family-owned contractor. Great for a journeyman-level pro with leadership experience who wants stable, year-round work and a strong package of paid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Miami’s trades jobs move fast, and new roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.