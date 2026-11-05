🔧 Miami Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Miami’s property and hospitality scene is buzzing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, homes, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid options if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: Northwest Exterminating

Northwest Exterminating Location: Miami/Doral, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $10,000 hiring bonus , company vehicle, cell phone, iPad, benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off

, company vehicle, cell phone, iPad, benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off Lead a busy pest control branch, manage techs and operations, and help grow sales. Great fit if you like being out in the field, solving problems, and want clear career growth with strong training.

Employer: Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa (Hyatt)

Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa (Hyatt) Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hr

Help keep guest areas, pools, and public spaces spotless at a new luxury oceanfront hotel. Comes with Hyatt travel discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Total Cleaning

Location: Miami & Broward, FL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 4 pm–12 am, alt. weekends)

(Mon–Fri, 4 pm–12 am, alt. weekends) Supervise cleaning teams in medical facilities, do inspections, train staff, and handle supplies and safety. Good for bilingual (English/Spanish) supervisors with 2+ years EVS lead experience.

Employer: Lincoln Property Company

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, 100% on-site

Operate and repair HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems in commercial buildings, handle emergencies, and work with tenants and contractors. Best for techs with 3–5 years’ experience and trade licenses; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO.

Employer: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Location: Miami, FL (federal facility)

(federal facility) Type: Permanent federal position (see posting for schedule)

(see posting for schedule) Maintain and repair building systems, oversee preventive maintenance, and support security and life-safety systems. Requires U.S. citizenship, background check, and either related degree or facility maintenance experience at the GS-11 level; comes with full federal benefits.

Employer: KITH – Sadelle’s

Location: Miami Design District, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$20/hr

Keep front and back of house clean, handle dishes, trash, floors, and restrooms in a busy café. Great if you like fast-paced food environments and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Jurney & Associates Inc.

Location: East Kendall, Miami, FL

Type: Contract, in-home (listed as full-time; 2–3 days/week )

(listed as full-time; ) Pay: $15–$16/hr

Work in a private home doing general cleaning, patio/front entrance upkeep, and simple meal prep on Mon & Thu 10 am–6 pm (Friday optional). Good for detail-oriented cleaners with at least 1 year janitorial experience.

Employer: Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Support housekeeping by keeping public areas clean, moving linens and supplies, and helping room attendants. Ideal if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like hotel work near the airport.

Employer: Fifty-Fifty AutoTouch

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Clean and detail vehicle interiors and exteriors, including washing, waxing, buffing, and inspections. Great for car lovers with prior detailing or car wash experience and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; Miami jobs like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.