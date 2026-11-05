🎨 Miami Arts & Media Gigs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Miami’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for content, social, and production work. If you’re into cameras, editing, or social media, there are several flexible roles worth a look.

Employer: Nowthatstv

Nowthatstv Location: Miami, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $300 per day

Work on fast-paced reality TV shoots handling footage from multiple cameras, managing media, and supporting on-set tech. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, know pro camera systems, and can troubleshoot under pressure.

Employer: Puroast Coffee

Location: Miami, FL (632 S Miami Ave) – in person

– in person Type: Part-time

Pay (Barista): $17–$20/hour + cash tips

Pay (Content): About $50 per reel/TikTok (~$400/month in trial)

Split your time between making coffee and creating short-form video content for a local coffee shop. Early-morning hours, flexible schedule, and an employee discount make this ideal if you like both coffee culture and social media.

Employer: Miami Wellness Café

Location: Miami, FL 33127 (hybrid, on-site 2–3 days/month)

(hybrid, on-site 2–3 days/month) Type: Freelance / Monthly retainer

Pay: $800–$1,000 per month

Help launch a new açaí and frozen yogurt wellness café by running their social channels from day one. You’ll plan content, film on-site, edit about 12 videos and 12 static posts a month, and manage engagement across multiple platforms.

Location: Miami, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $40–$50 per hour

Support a fashion and lifestyle creator by shooting iPhone photos and short videos 1–2 times a week. Perfect if you have a good eye, love Instagram and style, and want flexible, well-paid hours without needing pro gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to more creative work once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.