🏗️ Miami Architecture & Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Miami’s design and engineering scene is buzzing, especially around data centers, cruise experiences, and high-end commercial spaces. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to level up your career.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Miami, FL (hybrid, some travel)

(hybrid, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,200 – $199,700 base Work on next‑gen AI and hyperscale data centers, focusing on power system controls, BESS, UPS, and grid integration. Ideal if you have 5+ years in BESS/power systems, strong modeling skills (PSCAD, PSS®E, ETAP), and want big‑impact, technically complex projects with strong benefits and unlimited PTO.

Employer: OTJ Architects

Location: Miami, FL (regular office presence expected)

(regular office presence expected) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $115,000 Lead 3+ projects at a time from concept through construction documents for workplace and possibly healthcare interiors. Great fit if you have 8–12 years’ experience, advanced Revit + rendering + Adobe skills, and enjoy mentoring juniors and owning client-facing design work.

Employer: Walter P Moore

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Join a diagnostics group focused on restoration, rehab, renovation, and forensics for commercial and industrial structures. Best for a P.E. with 7+ years in structural diagnostics, litigation/forensics, and project management who wants to grow business and lead complex investigations.

Employer: Royal Caribbean Group

Location: Miami, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive package with travel perks) Lead newbuild, revitalization, and refurbishment projects across ships, destinations, and shoreside spaces. This role suits an architect with 8–10+ years, strong hospitality/RDE/theme park or cruise experience, and a track record managing multi‑million‑dollar projects and high‑performing design teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.