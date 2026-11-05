📋 Miami Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles

Miami’s office scene is busy right now—healthcare, law, and local businesses are all hiring for front desk and admin help. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with people, this week has some solid options.

Employer: EDSF (Ophthalmology office)

EDSF (Ophthalmology office) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Pay: $15–$17/hour

This role is a mix of front desk and medical records: greeting patients, checking them in/out, handling payments, and keeping the EMR updated. Great fit if you’re calm under pressure, can multitask, and like working directly with patients; Spanish and medical/ophthalmology experience are a plus.

Employer: CasaVida Home Care LLC

Location: Kendall, Miami, FL 33186 (in office)

(in office) Type: In person

In person Pay: $15/hour

Support a home health agency with phones, filing medical records, data entry, and tracking services for patients across Miami-Dade. Good for someone bilingual English/Spanish, organized, and comfortable handling confidential health info.

Employer: Wilson Elser

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (national law firm; includes 401(k) match and generous PTO)

Work in a large national law firm supporting litigation attorneys: drafting and formatting filings, e-filing in state and federal courts, managing calendars, and helping with trial prep. Best for someone with 5+ years defense litigation experience who wants long-term growth and strong benefits.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time , in person, day shift (8:00 AM–4:30 PM)

, in person, day shift (8:00 AM–4:30 PM) Pay: Estimated $16.61–$21.09/hour, plus $1,000 bonus

Front-line role helping patients with check-in, questions, and insurance/financial info at a neurology office. Good entry point into a big health system with career growth, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement; under 1 year of experience is okay.

Employer: AppleOne Employment Services (recruiting for a law firm)

(recruiting for a law firm) Location: Coral Gables, FL 33146

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year, plus 401(k) with match and benefits

Lead the day-to-day operations of a small law firm—HR, payroll, vendor management, office procedures, and overall administration. Ideal if you have 5+ years managing a law firm or professional office and want a hands-on leadership role.

Employer: Florida International University (FIU)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Temporary , part-time (about 15 hours/week , 3-month duration)

, part-time (about , duration) Pay: $22/hour

Help manage the MPH Practicum program: update site lists and guidelines, maintain a practicum database, support trainings and orientations, and answer student/preceptor questions. Great short-term role if you have a Bachelor’s + 2 years office experience and like higher-ed/public health.

Employer: Ms. Esquire

Location: Miami, FL (with some travel around South Florida)

(with some travel around South Florida) Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $19–$25/hour

Support a growing networking/membership group: update member profiles, coordinate chapter lunches, create social media content and flyers (Canva), and help with billing and recruiting. Good for a tech-savvy admin with Google Suite, CRM/Go HighLevel, and social media skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $16–$18/hour, plus paid time off

General office assistant role: front desk support, phones, scheduling, data entry, and record-keeping using Microsoft Office and QuickBooks. Training is provided; bilingual candidates with solid computer skills will do well here.

Employer: EPH Esthetic For Men

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $20–$25/hour

Be the face of a men’s medspa, handling client check-in, appointment scheduling (including WhatsApp/text), and daily admin tasks. Great if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, love client-facing work, and are interested in aesthetics.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $20–$25/hour, with 401(k), dental, vision, and life insurance

Busy office looking for someone to manage emails, calls, scheduling, document prep, data entry, and basic invoice processing. Nice fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want a stable, on-site role with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your skills are a good match. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.