🏗️ Miami Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles From $49K–$80K+

Miami’s building and infrastructure scene is busy right now, from smart buildings to cruise ships and airports. Here are several solid architecture and engineering openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Miami, FL (supports the Southeast region , ~ 75% travel )

(supports the , ~ ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,195 – $84,334/year

Work on smart building systems (HVAC, lighting, controls) that cut energy use and improve comfort. Great fit if you have electro‑mechanical skills, can read construction documents, and don’t mind frequent travel and hands‑on field work.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Miami, FL (can be remote or office in approved U.S. locations)

(can be in approved U.S. locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Civil BIM and digital delivery for transportation, water, and public infrastructure projects using Bentley and Autodesk tools. Ideal if you have 5–10+ years in civil engineering, strong 3D/BIM skills, and want to drive AI, digital twins, and model‑based workflows across a big portfolio.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run land development projects (residential, commercial, industrial) across South Florida from planning and permitting through design. Best for a PE with 8+ years in land development who enjoys client management, mentoring staff, and leading stormwater and site design.

Employer: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the design and construction of new cruise ships plus dry docks and capital projects. You’ll review shipyard drawings, manage stability and weight control, and coordinate with shipyards and regulators—great for someone with 5–8 years in naval architecture or marine engineering.

Employer: Barfield Inc (Air France Industries KLM Engineering subsidiary)

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on bench role testing, troubleshooting, and repairing aircraft electronic components using CMMs and schematics. Good match if you have technical school or 1–2 years’ bench experience, solid soldering skills, and want to grow in aviation maintenance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings you can jump on.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.