🏘️ Miami Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings

Miami’s building boom is still going strong, and these planning and development roles sit right in the middle of it. If you like shaping how cities and big projects grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Prologis

Prologis Location: Miami, FL (supports projects across the Southeast)

(supports projects across the Southeast) Salary: $151,000 – $190,000

Type: Full-time

Lead site feasibility, due diligence, entitlements, and design support for industrial and data center projects. Great fit if you have 7+ years in civil/architecture/development, know Southeast U.S. land-use rules, and want a high-impact role with travel and complex sites.

Employer: Lemartec Corporation, a MasTec company

Location: Remote (supports Miami-based operations and beyond)

Salary: $150,000 – $175,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Fully remote senior estimating role on complex vertical construction and data center projects. Ideal if you have 10+ years estimating, strong cost and risk analysis skills, and want big-project exposure with Fortune 500 backing.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Location: Miami, FL

Salary: $26.59 – $46.54 per hour

Type: Full-time

Inspect and report on water, sewer, and pump station projects as the owner’s on-site eyes and ears. Good match if you have 3+ years of field experience, like being out on job sites, and want to help keep Miami’s critical infrastructure running.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.