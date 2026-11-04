🚧 Miami Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Roles $18–$130K+

Miami’s building scene is still buzzing, from high‑rises to luxury cars and condos. Here are several solid hands‑on roles hiring now in and around Miami, FL.

Employer: Advanced Roofing

Advanced Roofing Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Field-focused role with Florida’s largest commercial roofer, turning roof inspections into detailed estimates for repairs and maintenance. Great fit if you have 3+ years in commercial roofing, can climb and lift, and want long-term growth with strong benefits and an employee-ownership (ESOP) path.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a construction client)

CyberCoders (for a construction client) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K – $130K + annual bonus

Lead interior work on multi-family and high-rise projects, focusing on drywall, Division 9, and luxury finishes. Ideal if you have 4+ years as an Interior/Finishes Superintendent, know Procore/scheduling tools, and want to own high-end build-outs from rough-in to punch list.

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Employer: CyberCoders (for a construction client)

CyberCoders (for a construction client) Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed) + bonus, 401(k) match, benefits

Top field leader role overseeing large commercial, industrial, or multi-family projects from precon to closeout. Good for someone with 10+ years in construction and 5+ years as a Superintendent, ready to manage multiple sites, schedules, safety, and a team of supers.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Miami, FL

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Pay: $18.00/hour + benefits, 401(k) match

Community/property painter role handling interior and exterior common areas, touch-ups, and color matching. Great if you have 2–3 years painting experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, climb ladders, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Concours Detailing Studio

Location: Miami, FL

Type: In-person, experienced role

In-person, experienced role Pay: From $300–$350 per day (about $43.75/hour at $350/day)

Hands-on role installing paint protection film on luxury and exotic vehicles—full body, full front, and complex panels. Best for seasoned PPF pros who can work independently, handle bulk and pre-cut installs, and want to grow with a premium auto protection shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or company has similar openings they don’t always list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.