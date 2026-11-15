Miami has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one is being rehomed by a private owner who wants the best possible future for them.

Breed: Maine Coon

Maine Coon Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $400

Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Miami, FL)

About Titan:

Titan is a beautiful Maine Coon girl with a sweet, gentle personality. She’s curious and playful, loves to explore, and enjoys being around people. She thrives on attention and affection and is looking for a home where she’ll be treated as a cherished family member.

👉 Meet Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Miami, FL)

About Shadow:

Shadow is a sweet, playful, and affectionate kitten who was rescued from a backyard litter along with his brother. He loves to play, nap, and cuddle with his sibling and enjoys spending time with people too. His caregiver is moving soon and wants to find him a loving, stable home where he’ll be well cared for.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Miami, FL)

About Ark:

Ark is another sweet, playful, and affectionate kitten from the same rescued backyard litter as his brother. He loves to play, nap, and keep his brother company throughout the day. His caregiver, who is moving soon, is hoping to find him a wonderful forever home. (Check the listing to see if he can be adopted with his brother.)

👉 Meet Ark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Miami area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their links, read the full details, and reach out to the private owners through Adoptapet to ask questions or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or listing owner directly for the most up-to-date information.