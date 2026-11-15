Miami Beach is buzzing with new restaurant and hotel openings, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced kitchens, guest vibes, and ocean air, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (hourly BOH role)

Made-from-scratch menu, big portions, and a busy, high-energy kitchen. Offers a five-day work week with two consecutive days off, paid vacation, Christmas bonus, health insurance, 401(k), and free shift meals.

Employer: SA Hospitality Group

SA Hospitality Group Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Internship / Exempt Manager Role

Pay: Not listed

Lead the floor for an upscale Italian restaurant group expanding to Miami Beach. You’ll run service when the GM/AGM are out, coach staff, and help drive sales and guest loyalty.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $23.00/hour (listed compensation range)

Hotel/restaurant cook role with a big national hospitality group. Comes with DailyPay, health & life insurance options, 401(k) + match, PTO, holiday pay, and access to telemedicine and mental health care from day one.

Employer: Domino's

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role handling customer service and pizza making. Offers flexible schedules, menu discounts, and room to grow into other positions if you like the brand.

Employer: Backyard Miami | Marseilles Hotel

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $75,000/year

Lead all kitchen operations for a hotel restaurant, pool & beach service, and events. This is a hands-on leadership role with menu creation, cost control, and banquet/catering oversight, plus food provided, PTO, and a prime South Beach location.

Employer: Backyard Miami | Marseilles Hotel

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$23.00/hour

Fine-dining style line cook role with chances to help on catering and events. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: Domino's

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Shift leader role running store operations, labor, and inventory. Good fit if you have fast-food management experience and want a clear path into higher-level store leadership.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.