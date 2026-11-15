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🍽️ Miami Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles $17–$75K+
Miami Beach is buzzing with new restaurant and hotel openings, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced kitchens, guest vibes, and ocean air, this week has some solid options.
Surfside #60 Line Cook – Flanigan's
- Employer: Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (hourly BOH role)
Made-from-scratch menu, big portions, and a busy, high-energy kitchen. Offers a five-day work week with two consecutive days off, paid vacation, Christmas bonus, health insurance, 401(k), and free shift meals.
Restaurant Manager (New Opening) – SA Hospitality Group
- Employer: SA Hospitality Group
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Internship / Exempt Manager Role
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the floor for an upscale Italian restaurant group expanding to Miami Beach. You’ll run service when the GM/AGM are out, coach staff, and help drive sales and guest loyalty.
Full-Time Line Cook – Schulte Hospitality Group
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $23.00/hour (listed compensation range)
Hotel/restaurant cook role with a big national hospitality group. Comes with DailyPay, health & life insurance options, 401(k) + match, PTO, holiday pay, and access to telemedicine and mental health care from day one.
Crew Member – Domino’s (1428 Alton Rd)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-level role handling customer service and pizza making. Offers flexible schedules, menu discounts, and room to grow into other positions if you like the brand.
Executive Chef / Kitchen Manager – Backyard Miami
- Employer: Backyard Miami | Marseilles Hotel
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $75,000/year
Lead all kitchen operations for a hotel restaurant, pool & beach service, and events. This is a hands-on leadership role with menu creation, cost control, and banquet/catering oversight, plus food provided, PTO, and a prime South Beach location.
Line Cook – Backyard Miami
- Employer: Backyard Miami | Marseilles Hotel
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$23.00/hour
Fine-dining style line cook role with chances to help on catering and events. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, and paid training.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (4101 North Jefferson Ave)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Shift leader role running store operations, labor, and inventory. Good fit if you have fast-food management experience and want a clear path into higher-level store leadership.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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