Miami Beach is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare facility)

Not listed (healthcare facility) Location: Miami Beach, FL 33139 (Hybrid on-site)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.24 – $27.99 per hour

Benefits: On-the-job training, relocation assistance

Help keep patient rooms and common areas clean, safe, and sanitary in a healthcare setting. This role is active and physical (standing, bending, lifting) and is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented and can follow safety and infection-control rules.

Employer: The Betsy – South Beach

Location: Miami Beach, FL (Ocean Drive)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Work at a well-known boutique hotel on Ocean Drive, handling overnight maintenance, basic electrical and plumbing, AC, and general repairs. Good for someone with a technical background (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, or construction) who likes solving problems and keeping a luxury property in top shape.

Employer: Magic Clean Services Inc.

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Part-time, Temporary (Sundays 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Relocation assistance

Keep outdoor areas clean by picking up trash, blowing leaves, and maintaining sidewalks, entrances, and parking areas. Great if you want a short weekly shift, like working outside, and can handle light physical work.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.