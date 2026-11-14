Miami Beach is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: GUESS?, LLC.

GUESS?, LLC. Location: 546 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Open and close the store, lead the sales floor, and step in when managers are off-site. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership experience, can lift 30+ lbs, and like coaching a team.

Employer: Miami City Ballet

Location: Miami Beach, FL (with travel to Broward & West Palm Beach)

Type: Part-time

Wage: $21.00/hour

Be the “VP of First Impressions” for Miami City Ballet, helping patrons with tickets, questions, and issues by phone, online, and at performances. Great if you enjoy arts events, can work evenings/weekends, and have customer service or box office experience.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + employee discount)

Help customers find the right tech, do demos, and handle checkout, returns, and curbside pickup. Ideal if you have 3+ months in retail or fast-paced work, like gadgets, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.