Miami Beach hotels are busy, and valet teams are growing to keep up with all the visitors. If you like driving, staying active, and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+) Location: The Edition, Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00/hr + tips

Full-time valet role at The Edition with morning and afternoon shifts. Great if you like a fast pace, talking with guests, and know your way around Miami Beach streets.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+) Location: The Edition, Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hr + tips

Overnight valet spot at the same luxury hotel, with a higher base rate for night work. Good fit if you’re a night owl and want steady hours plus tip potential.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+ Hospitality)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+ Hospitality) Location: Kimpton Surfcomber, Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00/hr + tips

Beachfront hotel valet role with steady guest flow and tip opportunities. Posting notes eligibility for benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off for qualifying employees.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so your name is near the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.