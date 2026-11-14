Miami Beach is busy and growing, and so is the demand for caring, patient-focused healthcare workers. Here are several local roles where you can help people and build your career.

Employer: Miami Beach Urgent Care

Miami Beach Urgent Care Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Part-time / Per diem (with potential path to full-time)

Part-time / Per diem (with potential path to full-time) Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Fast-paced urgent care clinic where you’re the first face patients see. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, tech-savvy, and want clear growth paths into clinical or management roles, plus ongoing training through their in-house “MBUC University.”

Employer: FIGS Home Care Alliance

Location: Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Aventura, Coconut Grove, Brickell & nearby

Type: In-person, private-duty home care

In-person, private-duty home care Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Concierge home care for VIP clients who expect top-tier service. Ideal if you’re an experienced HHA/CNA with strong professionalism, discretion, and comfort supporting clients with conditions like dementia, Parkinson’s, or post-hospital recovery across flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends, 24/7 cases).

Employer: Pure Nail Studio

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Provide focused neck and shoulder massage inside a nail salon setting, helping clients relax and ease tension. Good for massage pros who enjoy a flexible schedule, a calm environment, and tailoring care to each client’s needs.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—Miami Beach healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.