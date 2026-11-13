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Miami Beach
Miami Beach PD 2027 youth calendar on sale
4 days ago
The Miami Beach Police Department 2027 calendar is now on sale for $20, with all money raised going to youth programs run by Miami Beach PAL. The calendar features exclusive photos by @nolansoflo and supports local youth activities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by miamibeachpd
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