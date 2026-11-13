Miami has some very special cats looking for new homes. Each one has a unique story and is already loved — now they just need the right family to love them forever.

Breed: Bombay

Bombay Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Miami, FL)

About Raven:

Raven is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves cuddles once he feels safe. He can be shy at first, but with patience and a calm home, he warms up and becomes a very loving companion.

His current family shares that he has had episodes of redirected aggression and does not do well with their dog. The situation has also been stressful for their youngest child, so they are looking for a more suitable, lower-stress home for him.

Raven will do best with an adopter who can go slow, read his signals, and give him space when he needs it.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (born 2015)

Adult (born 2015) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Miami, FL)

About Oreo:

Oreo is a rescued tuxedo girl who has been with her person since she was just 4 months old. She is sweet, strong‑willed, and very independent, but still capable of lots of affection when she chooses.

Her family is rehoming her because their toddler has confirmed cat allergies that are getting worse. They are looking for a loving home where Oreo can continue to be her confident, independent self.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/kitten

Baby/kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Miami Animal Rescue

Phone: (305) 877-2880

About Chiara:

Chiara is a beautiful orange kitten with a gentle heart and playful spirit. She loves exploring, chasing toys, and turning everyday moments into little adventures.

She is also very loving and affectionate, soaking up pets, cuddles, and quiet time with her favorite people. Her sweet nature makes her a wonderful match for someone looking for a devoted feline friend.

👉 Meet CHIARA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Miami, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful kitties. Share this with friends and neighbors so Raven, Oreo, and Chiara can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.