Miami Beach is busy and growing, and so is the demand for caring health pros. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to the beach, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mount Sinai Medical Center

Mount Sinai Medical Center Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient PT role at South Florida’s largest private not‑for‑profit hospital, working with a wide range of patients in rehab. Offers strong benefits (health, retirement, PTO, tuition help, wellness programs, even pet insurance) and a big, team‑focused clinical setting.

Employer: VCA Alton Road Animal Hospital

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$19/hour (based on skills and experience)

Join a 5‑doctor animal hospital doing primary care, surgery, and dentistry for pets. You’ll use hands‑on clinical skills (surgery assist, radiology, lab work) and get access to big‑network perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE resources, and strong pet discounts.

Employer: Howard Abrahams DMD MScD (Dental Implants Miami Beach)

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Part-time (flexible days and hours)

(flexible days and hours) Salary: $35–$40/hour

Patient‑focused hygiene role with flexible scheduling and a focus on education and periodontal care. Great if you want a smaller practice feel, family‑friendly hours, and perks like dental discounts, PTO, and a 401(k) with employer match.

Employer: Premier Homecare Services (via Avida Virtual Care)

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Salary: $15–$18/hour

Home care role for bilingual Spanish/English CNAs and HHAs supporting clients in their homes. Good fit if you need flexible shifts (must be able to work weekends) and want meaningful one‑on‑one patient time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to talking about schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.