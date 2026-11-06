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Miami Beach
🍽️ Miami Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Miami Beach is buzzing with hotel and restaurant hiring right now, especially for folks who like fast-paced, guest-facing work.
Here are several solid options if you want to stay close to the beach and work in food, beverage, or hotel service.
Assistant Restaurant Manager ($70K–$80K)
- Employer: Think Hospitality
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Help run busy hotel restaurants in the Miami Beach Arts District. You’ll lead front-of-house service, support hiring and training, handle guest feedback, and work closely with the kitchen and marketing teams.
Barista / Cashier
- Employer: NU Real Food
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Compensation: Base $12/hr + tips (estimated $26–$28/hr total)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Make coffee, smoothies, and specialty drinks while working the register in a healthy, fast-paced café. Great fit if you like talking with guests, staying busy, and enjoy coffee culture.
Prep Cook
- Employer: NU Real Food
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Pay: From $16/hr
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Back-of-house role focused on chopping, prepping ingredients, and keeping the kitchen organized and safe. Ideal if you have knife skills, like structure, and want to grow your kitchen experience.
Line Cook
- Employer: NU Real Food
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Pay: $17.50–$20/hr
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Cook menu items to order, plate dishes, and help with menu execution in a busy restaurant setting. Good for experienced cooks who care about presentation, timing, and consistency.
Bellperson ($18/hr)
- Employer: 1 Hotels / Starwood Hotels
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Pay: $18/hr
- Type: Full-time
Front-of-house hotel role helping guests with luggage, directions, and first impressions. Great if you’re social, like staying active on your feet, and want to grow in a luxury hotel brand.
Server – Night Shift
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Pay: Up to $21/hr
- Type: Full-time
Evening/PM server role in a lively setting, likely with nightclub or fine-dining vibes. You’ll handle tables, use a POS, upsell, and keep service smooth during busy nights.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many spots are growing and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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