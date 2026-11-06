🛒 Miami Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Miami Beach is buzzing with front desk and beauty roles right now. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Deluxe nails & spa

Deluxe nails & spa Location: Miami Beach, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $850 – $1,300 per week

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Help clients feel pampered with manicures, pedicures, gel, and acrylics while keeping a clean, safe station. Great fit if you have nail skills, like talking with clients, and don’t mind suggesting products in a low-pressure way.

Employer: Hyatt Vacation Ownership (Marriott Vacations Worldwide)

Hyatt Vacation Ownership (Marriott Vacations Worldwide) Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition help, counseling, growth opportunities

Welcome guests coming in for vacation ownership sales presentations and keep the sales gallery running smoothly. Ideal if you enjoy a resort vibe, have sales or customer service experience, and can work weekends and holidays.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2 pm – 10 pm, off Wednesday & Thursday

Pay: $22 – $24 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match

Be the go-to person at a luxury building: greet residents and guests, manage access and security systems, and handle emergencies calmly. Good for someone with a few years of customer service, strong communication skills, and comfort with basic computer systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.