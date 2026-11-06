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Miami Beach
🛒 Miami Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Miami Beach is buzzing with front desk and beauty roles right now. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Manicurist and Nail Technician
- Employer: Deluxe nails & spa
- Location: Miami Beach, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $850 – $1,300 per week
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Help clients feel pampered with manicures, pedicures, gel, and acrylics while keeping a clean, safe station. Great fit if you have nail skills, like talking with clients, and don’t mind suggesting products in a low-pressure way.
Front Desk Specialist (Sales Gallery) – Miami South Beach
- Employer: Hyatt Vacation Ownership (Marriott Vacations Worldwide)
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition help, counseling, growth opportunities
Welcome guests coming in for vacation ownership sales presentations and keep the sales gallery running smoothly. Ideal if you enjoy a resort vibe, have sales or customer service experience, and can work weekends and holidays.
Luxury Front Desk Concierge
- Employer: FirstService Residential
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 2 pm – 10 pm, off Wednesday & Thursday
- Pay: $22 – $24 per hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match
Be the go-to person at a luxury building: greet residents and guests, manage access and security systems, and handle emergencies calmly. Good for someone with a few years of customer service, strong communication skills, and comfort with basic computer systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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