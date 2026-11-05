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Miami Beach

Miami Beach OCEAN Heroes exhibit unveiling at 4 p.m.

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKywB_1GoO189n00

The Miami Beach OCEAN Heroes exhibition will be officially unveiled on November 5, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Galería Ocean Drive in Lummus Park, between 11 Street and 12 Street. More information: https://t.co/AKbAvKX83N

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Miami Beach (City Administration)

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